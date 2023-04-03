Nick Puricelli, senior, CBC By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Apr 3, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This 5-foot-11 forward posted a team-high 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) as Cadets earned No. 1 seed for Challenge Cup tournament. Had seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in four playoff games. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro ice hockey second team