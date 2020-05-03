Player of the decade: Bud Winter, CBC

Graduation year: 2017
The 2017 player of the year and two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Winter helped the Cadets win four consecutive state titles. He led the Cadets in scoring his last three years as they posted an 86-8 record during that span. Winter finished his high school career with 81 goals and 68 assists. Since graduation, Winter has played in the North American Hockey League, where he scored nine goals and had 19 assists in 47 games with the St. Cloud Blizzard. He recently signed to play for St. Mary’s University in Minnesota.
