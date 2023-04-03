Sam Karraker, senior, Belleville Township By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Apr 3, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karraker, a 5-foot-10 forward, was the area’s scoring leader with 64 points (41 goals, 23 assists). He had seven hat tricks and five game-winning goals. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Sports Games And Toys STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro ice hockey third team