Stephen Tiemeyer Jr., senior, Francis Howell Apr 5, 2021

A 5-foot-10 goalie, Tiemeyer was a rock for a Vikings team that steamrolled through a perfect regular season before falling in the Challenge Cup quarterfinals. Tiemeyer went 15-0-1 with a .969 save percentage and six shutouts.