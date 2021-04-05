 Skip to main content
Stephen Tiemeyer Jr., senior, Francis Howell
Stephen Tiemeyer Jr., senior, Francis Howell

A 5-foot-10 goalie, Tiemeyer was a rock for a Vikings team that steamrolled through a perfect regular season before falling in the Challenge Cup quarterfinals. Tiemeyer went 15-0-1 with a .969 save percentage and six shutouts.

