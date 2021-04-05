Thomas Vitt, senior, Kirkwood Apr 5, 2021 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 6-foot-1 defenseman covered a ton of ice for a Pioneers team that finished with a 6-9-6 record after going winless in their first nine games. Vitt headed a defense that allowed just 2.14 goals against during the entire season. 0 comments Tags Defenseman Thomas Vitt Defense Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Hockey 2021 All-Metro ice hockey third team 9 min ago