Ty Waddell, senior, Parkway West
Ty Waddell, senior, Parkway West

The 5-foot-11 forward was one of the area’s scoring leaders while helping lead the Longhorns to an 8-10-1 record. Waddell finished with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) with three game-winning goals and three hat tricks.

