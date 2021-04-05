Ty Waddell, senior, Parkway West Apr 5, 2021 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 5-foot-11 forward was one of the area’s scoring leaders while helping lead the Longhorns to an 8-10-1 record. Waddell finished with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) with three game-winning goals and three hat tricks. 0 comments Tags Ty Waddell Goal Hat Trick Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Hockey 2021 All-Metro ice hockey third team 9 min ago