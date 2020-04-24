All-Decade fall softball spotlight: Crane takes pride in her championship legacy at Troy

When Emily Crane started playing softball at Troy Buchanan High 12 years ago, she didn't expect it to be the springboard for a spectacular professional career.
The Post-Dispatch fall softball player of the decade, Crane's life still largely revolves around the diamond thanks to her time as a Trojan.
Now an assistant coach at Maryville University and a current member of the Chicago Bandits of the National Professional Fastpitch softball league, Crane continues to follow her passion — even if that fact seems surreal to her.
“Quite honestly, I never dreamed of my life looking like it currently does,” said Crane, who graduated from Troy in 2012 and has been a professional softball player for the last five years in the NPF. “I have been very blessed over the last 10 years to have been able to be a part of all the many things I have. Playing professionally is truly something special I get to say that I do. With pro softball not being able to be my only job, lucky for me I was able to find a job here in St. Louis coaching at Maryville.”
Crane's journey began when she was a freshman at Troy in 2008 and took off during her senior season in 2011, when she helped the Trojans claim the Class 4 state championship. Troy went 29-4 that season and Crane played a pivotal role in helping the school capture its first team title in any sport.
She was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro fall softball player of the year in 2011.
In her final high school season, Crane hit .563 with 10 doubles, five, triples, five home runs and 28 RBI and was named the Missouri Gatorade softball player of the year. The year prior, Crane was among the area leaders in runs scored (55) and hits (61) and was the Gateway Athletic Conference South player of the year for a team that went undefeated in conference play and was 28-3 overall. She was a first-team Class 4 All-State selection.
“Troy Buchanan — my roots,” said Crane, who helped Troy go 100-18 over four seasons. “I had a few personal goals and one team goal that I wanted to accomplish when I left Troy. My team goal was simple — win a state championship. Being able to be the first team sport to ever win it at my high school was amazing and I truly will never forget those days.”
Neither will the Troy community of 12,456 located 55 miles northwest of St. Louis. Crane left a legacy in Troy that has set the softball program on a path to success.
The Trojans are 213-46 since 2011 and have since captured a state title (2016) and a second-place finish (2018). During that span, Troy has never lost more than seven games in a season or won fewer than 18.
“(She is) one of the most athletic individuals I have had the privilege to coach,” Troy coach Lance Richardson said. “I have said before that I think she could have picked a number of sports and been able to play them at the highest level, she was that athletic. Her unbelievable softball career has drawn many young ladies in our community to chase their dream athletically in the game of softball as well.”
Crane, who also lettered in soccer and basketball, said it was always her goal to improve the program while honing her personal craft to become the player and coach she is today.
“I was raised to leave things better than I found them,” Crane said. “It was in my blood to make sure that Troy softball got on the map and stayed there. I would say for the most part, this still remains true. I will never forget my freshman year on the first day of practice. Coach Richardson was the new head coach and I immediately fell in love with the way he coached the game. His intensity, his personality, his humor and his grit to win no matter what. I wanted that. I was so blessed to be coached by him along with (assistant) coach (Brent) Lovell. They are the reason I got to experience some of the success I have.”
After high school, Crane had a prolific career at the University of Missouri. Prior to graduating in 2016, she earned All-American honors and was a two-time all-Southeastern Conference selection in 2015 and 2016.
She hit .404 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI for the Tigers before being drafted in the second round of the NPF Draft by the Scrap Yard Dawgs, located in the Houston area, in 2016. She was traded to the Bandits the following year and is coming off her fourth professional season playing in the outfield for Chicago. She hit .299 with 23 hits, including five home runs, three doubles and 13 RBI last year.
Chicago posted a 38-7 record in 2019, its best mark since its inaugural season in 2005. The Bandits won NPF championships in 2008, 2011 and 2015.
After serving as a volunteer assistant coach at Missouri, Crane joined the Maryville staff as an assistant coach in 2019. Crane assists Maryville head coach Courtney Conley during the college season from February to May before the start of the NPF season in June.
Through everything the game has thrown at her, Crane is happy her journey has always led her back to the diamond.
“There have been lots of emotions with this sport over the last decade — happy tears, sad tears, success and defeat,” Crane said. “Above all, the people I have had the pleasure of meeting and becoming friends with has been one of the biggest takeaways of my journey.”
All-Decade First Team
C: Marissa Peek, Holt
Graduation year: 2020
The reigning first team All-Metro catcher and University of Iowa signee, Peek ended her prep career by hitting .477 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 42 RBI as Holt reached the sectional round and finished 27-3. Peek helped Holt to a 100-18 record in four years.
P: Courtney Krodinger, De Soto
Graduation year: 2015
The 2014 player of the year finished her high school career in style. Krodinger led the Dragons to a 25-4 record and the Class 3 state title. Along the way, she was 19-2 with a 1.55 earned run average and 156 strikeouts. She also hit .567 with five home runs and 42 RBI that season. Krodinger, who went on to pitch at Northern Iowa, owned a 53-15 record in the circle in high school.
IF: Katie Lacefield, Incarnate Word
Graduation year: 2016
The current Indiana University senior infielder shined for the Red Knights in high school, helping them to a 15-4 record in 2015. Lacefield owned a .678 batting average, a 1.271 slugging percentage, 18 doubles, five home runs and 36 RBI and was a first-team All-Metro selection that season. She also helped the girls basketball team take fourth in Class 4 in 2016 after winning it all the previous three seasons.
IF: Jenny Jansen, Warrenton
Graduation year: 2017
The 2015 player of the year, Jansen led Warrenton to the first of back-to-back Class 3 state titles. The Warriors went 55-3 over that span. She was a first-team selection as a senior and hit .560 with six home runs and 25 RBI. Jansen currently plays at SIU Carbondale.
IF: Katie Reed, Oakville
Graduation year: 2015
After a successful high school career with the Tigers, Reed starred for four years at the University of Kentucky and has since joined Crane with the NPF's Bandits. At Oakville, Reed hit .564 with 16 doubles and 27 RBI as a senior. Oakville went 81-17 during her four years on the squad.
OF: Christa Reisinger, Troy
Graduation year: 2015
Reisinger broke Crane's state record for hits in a career with 226. Her 63 as a senior tied a record. Reisinger, who was a first-team selection as a senior, hit .663 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 38 RBI in her final season. She went on to play at Truman State.
UT: Remy Edwards, Oakville
Graduation year: 2011
The 2010 player of the year, Edwards helped the Tigers take second in Class 4 as a junior and win it all as a senior. Edwards, who went on to play at Miami of Ohio, finished her high school career by hitting .390 with four home runs and 20 RBI. She also went 22-1 in the circle and threw a no-hitter against Truman in the state title game.
UT: Kiersten Nixon, Troy
Graduation year: 2019
The 2016 and 2018 player of the year, Nixon helped Troy to the Class 4 title in 2016 and a runner-up finish in 2018. Nixon, who also was a first-team selection as a junior, went 58-5 in her career with the Trojans. She hit .427 as a senior with seven home runs and 48 RBI and currently plays at Wichita State University.
All-Decade Second Team
P: Maddie Krumrey, Eureka
Graduation year: 2014
Krumrey made the All-Metro team as a junior and was the 2013 player of the year as a senior. Krumrey, who went on to pitch at Southeast Missouri State, set the record for most wins at Eureka with 54 and had a 21-3 record with a .95 ERA as the Wildcats took third in Class 4 in 2013.
P: Annah Junge, Marquette
Graduation year: 2019
The 2017 pitcher of the year posted a 58-7 record in the circle over four seasons for the Mustangs. As a junior, she went 19-2 as Marquette captured the Class 4 state championship. Junge, who was also a first-team selection as a sophomore and senior, currently pitches for Charleston Southern University.
C: Morgan Oliver, Troy
Graduation year: 2013
After helping the Trojans win the Class 4 championship in 2011, Oliver returned for her senior campaign on a terror. The 2012 player of the year broke a state record with 67 RBI and hit .604 with 17 doubles and nine home runs that season before continuing her career at Jefferson College.
IF: Carlie Sanders, Hillsboro
Graduation year: 2018
The then-state record holder for most home runs in a season, Sanders blasted 21 in 2017 to earn All-Metro honors. She drove in 50 runs to help lead the Hawks offense while hitting .556 with a 1.204 slugging percentage. Sanders currently plays at Boston College.
IF: Eileen McGinnis, Marquette
Graduation year: 2019
The 2017 player of the year helped the Mustangs win 29 games and claim a Class 4 state title that season. McGinnis came up with clutch performances at the plate and on the infield. She hit .387 with six doubles, two triples and a team-leading seven home runs and 55 RBI. McGinnis went on to play at St. Louis Community College.
IF: Jess Damico, Pacific
Graduation year: 2011
Damico was a first-team All-Metro selection in 2010 as she hit .605 and added 16 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBI for the Indians. Remarkably, Damico did no strike out once in 103 at-bats over the course of her senior season. Went on to play at Florida.
IF: Ashley Ellis, Fox
Graduation year: 2016
While guiding the Indians to a third-place finish in 2015, Ellis hit .453 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI. Ellis, who was a first-team All-Metro selection that season, led Fox with 17 walks and five sacrifices before going on to play at Southeast Missouri State University.
UT: Emma Nichols, Hillsboro
Graduation year: 2019
An All-Metro first-team selection in 2018, Nichols helped the Hawks win 21 games and take fourth place in Class 3 as a senior. Nichols, who currently plays at the University of Missouri, hit .560 that season and added 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 RBI. She also went 14-7 in the circle with a 1.83 ERA and 120 strikeouts.
UT: Addison Purvis, Sullivan
Graduation year: 2020
The reigning player of the year and 2018 pitcher of the year, Purvis shined with the Eagles, recording a 67-19 record in the circle over four seasons. The Mississippi State signee also helped Sullivan take second place in Class 3 as a freshman and senior, and third place as a junior. While battling injury in her final season, Purvis still managed to hit .701 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 100 plate appearances.
All-Decade Third Team
P: Maddie Seifert, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2015
Seifert set a school record for career strikeouts with 451 and ended her prep career with a 16-2 record in the circle, a .90 ERA and an All-Metro nod as a senior. Seifert, who pitched at Penn State, was 46-20 in her career with the Lancers.
P: Abby Deane, Eureka
Graduation year: 2016
The 2014 and 2015 pitcher of the year helped Eureka reach the state semifinal round as a junior and finished 16-11 with a 1.60 earned run average. She followed that up with an impressive senior season in which she owned a 19-1 record and a .76 ERA. She struck out 468 batters during that span before going on to pitch at South Dakota State University.
P: Liz Wiegand, Troy
Graduation year: 2013
A three-time All-Metro selection, Wiegand helped Troy to claim the Class 4 title in 2011. She had a 22-3 record and a 1.00 ERA with 182 strikeouts as a junior. Wiegand, who played at the University of Tennessee-Martin, was 77-11 in four years with the Trojans.
C: Kelsey Lenox, Marquette
Graduation year: 2018
As a senior, Lenox guided the Mustangs to the Class 4 title in 2017. A first-team All-Metro selection in her final season, Lenox hit .505 with four home runs and 36 RBI. The current South Dakota State University catcher was solid behind the plate for Marquette, committing just one error in 2017 while adding 241 putouts.
IF: Annie Mueller, Pacific
Graduation year: 2020
An All-Metro first-team selection in her final two seasons, Mueller was one of the most feared hitters in the area. The Pacific senior hit .506 with six doubles, two triples and 39 RBI last fall. Her 12 home runs during the 2019 campaign brought her career total to 41. Mueller has signed to play at Missouri State.
IF: Ellie Cooper, Summit
Graduation year: 2013
A three-time All-Metro first-team selection, Cooper hit .569 with 13 doubles, six triples, two home runs and 26 RBI as a senior in 2012. She went on to play at Florida State University.
OF: Rylea Smith, Parkway North
Graduation year: 2019
A 2018 All-Metro first teamer, Smith used a combination of speed and power to guide the Vikings. Before heading off to play at the University of Kentucky, Smith hit .526 in her final season and added a 1.011 slugging percentage, nine doubles, 11 triples, five home runs and 27 RBI. Additionally, Smith stole 38 bases that year and was caught only once.
UT: Whitney Boschert, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2018
Boschert's work in the circle and at the plate helped the Vikings to a fourth-place finish in Class 4 2017. The then-senior and first-team All-Metro selection owned a 17-5 record with 135 strikeouts. She also hit .461 with seven home runs and 32 RBI that season. Boschert plays at McKendree University.
UT: Kaylee Anderson, Warrenton
Graduation year: 2017
The 2016 pitcher of the year led the Warriors to their second consecutive state title with a flawless 19-0 record in the circle, a .64 ERA and 183 strikeouts. She also also hit .478 with eight home runs and 39 RBI that season.
