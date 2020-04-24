All-Decade fall softball spotlight: Crane takes pride in her championship legacy at Troy

She was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro fall softball player of the year in 2011.

In her final high school season, Crane hit .563 with 10 doubles, five, triples, five home runs and 28 RBI and was named the Missouri Gatorade softball player of the year. The year prior, Crane was among the area leaders in runs scored (55) and hits (61) and was the Gateway Athletic Conference South player of the year for a team that went undefeated in conference play and was 28-3 overall. She was a first-team Class 4 All-State selection.

“Troy Buchanan — my roots,” said Crane, who helped Troy go 100-18 over four seasons. “I had a few personal goals and one team goal that I wanted to accomplish when I left Troy. My team goal was simple — win a state championship. Being able to be the first team sport to ever win it at my high school was amazing and I truly will never forget those days.”

Neither will the Troy community of 12,456 located 55 miles northwest of St. Louis. Crane left a legacy in Troy that has set the softball program on a path to success.

The Trojans are 213-46 since 2011 and have since captured a state title (2016) and a second-place finish (2018). During that span, Troy has never lost more than seven games in a season or won fewer than 18.