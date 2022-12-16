All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year: Boutte guides Francis Howell on history-making playoff run

Lorin Boutte was stubborn.

The Francis Howell junior right-hander temporarily paused her promising career as a softball pitcher at an early age.

"I was 10 years old at the time and I got it in my head that I wanted to try another position," she recalled.

Against the wishes of her mother, former University of Arizona standout Lety Pineda-Boutte, Lorin moved to shortstop and tossed aside some impressive numbers as an Under-10 club standout in the circle.

"I was immature," Lorin said. "I didn't know what I wanted. My parents said one thing, so I did the other."

It took a gentle nudge four years down the road from a former minor league baseball catcher to get Boutte back in the pitching circle.

Now she not only enjoys pitching but has developed into one of the top hurlers in the state.

Boutte put together an eye-popping campaign to lead the Vikings to their first state championship game appearance in late October.

Howell dropped a 10-2 decision to Blue Springs South in the Class 5 state final at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.

That setback did little to take the shine off an impressive season for Boutte, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year.

She fashioned a 15-3 record with a 1.33 earned run average to lead Howell to the best state finish in its long history.

The Vikings set a school record for most wins in a season with 28. They also set a program mark by winning 15 successive games from Sept. 3-29.

The run almost didn't happen.

Boutte was ready to leave pitching behind for the role of infielder and slugger.

"It was set in stone that, no, I don't want pitch," Boutte said. "My (parents) saw the potential, but I was hardheaded."

Jeff Murphy, who spent five years in the minors and also served as bullpen catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, could see Boutte's talents as a coach in the Francis Howell Middle School feeder system.

He strongly encouraged her to return to the circle. Even as an infielder, she possessed a certain flair when zipping the ball across the diamond.

"He was able to see my spins," Boutte said.

Murphy knew at first glance that Boutte was born to pitch.

"Her throwing motion was so free and easy," Murphy said. "For her, it was all about her confidence. I asked her, 'Are you afraid to dominate?' She said no. Then, I said, 'What are you worried about?' I'm not asking you to throw no-hitters every time out there. I'm asking you to let your talent take over and have fun."

Boutte did just that.

She spent much of her freshman COVID-19 shortened year as a position player.

But last season, with the Vikings in need of a hurler, she returned to pitching with a vengeance.

"Ever since then, I've fallen back in love with it," Boutte said.

The St. Charles County resident compiled a 10-6 mark with a 1.71 ERA as a sophomore. She fanned 106 batters in 83-plus innings as Howell lost to eventual state runner-up Howell Central in the district tournament.

This fall, Boutte kicked her game into another gear. She fanned 214 batters in 131 innings and struck out 10 or more in 10 of 19 starts.

Her impressive crunch time display down the stretch helped the Vikings glide into the state tournament.

Boutte had 11 scoreless outings over her final 14 appearances, including a one-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Liberty-Kansas City in a state semifinal contest.

"We've seen a lot of good pitchers this year and that might have been the best one," Liberty coach Scott Howard said after the game. "We had a plan coming into this and she was so good we weren't able to execute it."

Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown marveled at Boutte's ability to take over a game.

"She's probably one of the mentally strongest players we've ever had," Beckmann-Brown said. "The way she stays calm, no matter what happens. She pitches fearless. She was able to control what she could control and focus on that."

That semifinal game performance was the third successive scoreless effort from Boutte following back-to-back 10 strikeout efforts against Troy in the district final and Howell North in the quarterfinal round.

Boutte's late-season blitz came to an end in the state title game. She was removed from the contest with an Achilles tendon injury after the fourth inning.

"I felt a pop, it was painful to walk, run or do anything," Boutte said. "It went downhill from there."

Boutte was forced to wear a boot for just more than a month following the final four.

Howell trailed 4-0 when Boutte was forced to the sidelines.

"You look at those first three innings and what she did, she was outstanding," Beckmann-Brown said. "She put us in a great position."

Boutte has drawn the interest of NCAA Division I coaches around the county. They are not only impressed with her pitching prowess, but her hitting skills have turned heads as well. She led the Vikings in home runs (4) and RBI (34) and fashioned a .621 slugging percentage.

"She did everything we needed her to do in almost every situation," Howell senior catcher Maddie Illingworth said.

Boutte's mother won a pair of NCAA national titles at Arizona in 1996 and 1997 and was selected as an All-American three times. The Wildcats compiled a 252-24 record in her four seasons on the team.

Pineda-Boutte went on to coach at Washington University in St. Louis, Creighton and Purdue, putting together a 214-131 mark in 11 seasons.

Beckmann-Brown said Boutte's rapid growth from her sophomore to junior years bodes well for the future.

The Vikings will carry high hopes into next season.

"I'm constantly pushing myself to get better," Boutte said. "I set my goals high, which means there's always room for improvement."

2022 All-Metro fall softball first team P: Taylor Brown, junior, Washington Hard-throwing righthander compiled a 20-2 mark with a 1.12 ERA. She fanned 253 batters in 125 innings, an average of 14 per outing. Struck out 21 batters in a seven-inning win over Summit on Sept. 13. Whiffed 10 or more batters in 15 of 23 starts. Already has school record for most strikeouts in a career with 656. Also has school mark for career wins at 50. Led area with 61 RBI. Helped Blue Jays finish third in Class 4. C: Skylar Zentner, junior, Summit Pounded out a team-best nine home runs and 47 RBI to help the Falcons to a 23-5 mark. Posted a whopping .880 slugging percentage as 19 of her 43 hits were for extra bases. Zentner had just two errors all season. Recorded 14 multi-hit games, including a 4-for-4 performance in win over Kirkwood on Sept. 26. Hit three homers and drove in eight runs in that 16-0 triumph. INF: Kayla Ulrich, senior, Sullivan Led area with a .602 batting average that also included eight homers and 39 RBI, both team highs. Her slugging percentage of 1.148 was second in area. Recorded three hits or more seven times. Had at least one hit in 27 of 33 games. Made just three errors in anchoring the infield at shortstop. Will continue career at Missouri State University. INF: Meghan McCutcheon, junior, Francis Howell A key cog in helping the Vikings reach the Class 5 state championship game for first time in program history. McCutcheon hit .327 with 25 RBI. Went 3-for-7 at the state tournament. Stole a team-best 19 bases in 21 attempts. INF: Grace Molitor, sophomore, Washington Hit .412 with nine home runs and 42 RBI. The Blue Jays deadliest hitter behind Brown, she recorded an .814 slugging percentage with 19 extra-base hits in 102 at-bats. Went 3-for-3 with two homers and six RBI in a district win over Windsor. INF: Abby Ulsas, senior, Summit Hit .495 and drove in 31 runs to kick-start Falcons' attack. Dangerous at the top of the batting order, Ulsas stole 21 bases in 24 attempts. Began the season by hitting safely in her first 20 games. Closed the campaign on a seven-game hitting streak. Signed with St. Louis University. OF: Danielle Blackstun, senior, Fort Zumwalt West Bound for Mizzou, Blackstun is one of the fastest players in the area, swiping 23 bases without being caught. Recorded a .768 slugging percentage. Went 4-for-5 in a 6-5 win over rival Troy on Sept. 21. Made just one error all season. UT: Abby Carr, sophomore, Lafayette A two-way threat, Carr went 12-5 in the circle with a 1.02 ERA. She struck out 133 in 109-plus innings. Tossed a no-hitter against Parkway West on Sept. 19. Allowed two earned runs or less in 15 of final 16 outings. Also batted .446. UT: Kylie Witthaus, junior, Warrenton Helped the Warriors to a fourth-place finish in Class 4 with her pitching and hitting skills. Struck out 330 batters in 167-plus innings on the way to a 15-10 mark with a 1.42 ERA. Hit .511 with a team-best 23 RBI. UT: Macie Hunolt, junior, Troy Buchanan Went 18-7 in the circle with a 1.63 ERA. Fanned 238 batters in 159 innings. Just as deadly at the plate, she drove in a team-high 43 runs and hit seven home runs. Hit safely in 10 of her final 11 games. Verbally committed to Florida International University. UT: Addie Frank, freshman, Oakville Had 17 doubles, second most in area, on way to a .531 batting average and a .778 slugging percentage for district finalist Tigers. Had 13 multi-hit games including a 4-for-5 effort in a win over Fox on Aug. 29. Can play all positions. Might also play on the baseball team in the spring.

2022 All-Metro fall softball second team P: Sami Scholtz, senior, Summit Posted a 14-4 mark with an 0.82 ERA. Struck out 228 in 119 innings. Suburban Yellow Conference pitcher of the year. C: Allie Waldron, sophomore, Lindbergh Posted .881 slugging percentage for Flyers, who compiled a 21-10 mark and reached Class 5 quarterfinals. Led area with nine triples. INF: Myla Inman, senior, Washington Had six home runs and 40 RBI. Also stole 16 bases in 19 tries. Drove in three or more runs six times. INF: Addie Rhea, senior, Ursuline Hit 11 home runs with 45 RBI, both team highs. Had pair of six-RBI performances. Signed with William Woods. INF: Sophie Meyer, senior, St. Pius X Hit seven home runs and drove in 43 along with a .927 slugging percentage. Drove in seven runs in a postseason win over Affton on Oct. 11. INF: Katie Mann, junior, Valley Park Hit .590 with a team-high 29 RBI to guide the Hawks to the Class 2 quarterfinal round. OF: Allie Branstetter, sophomore, Westminster Had a team-best 31 RBI in helping Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in Class 3. UT: Riley Fendler, junior, Windsor A dual threat, Fendler went 15-11 in the circle and also hit .421 with a team-high 37 RBI. UT: Kaylee Hilton, junior, Hillsboro Had team-best 39 RBI and also posted a 17-5 mark as a pitcher with 208 strikeouts in 148 innings. UT: Jenna Little, senior, St. Dominic Slammed six home runs with 36 RBI, both team bests, to help the Crusaders to a 22-5 mark. UT: Amelia Raziq, freshman, Francis Howell Central Led Spartans with nine homers and 35 RBI. Posted a .761 slugging percentage.