All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year: Boutte guides Francis Howell on history-making playoff run

From the 2022 All-Metro fall softball series
Lorin Boutte was stubborn.

The Francis Howell junior right-hander temporarily paused her promising career as a softball pitcher at an early age.

"I was 10 years old at the time and I got it in my head that I wanted to try another position," she recalled.

Against the wishes of her mother, former University of Arizona standout Lety Pineda-Boutte, Lorin moved to shortstop and tossed aside some impressive numbers as an Under-10 club standout in the circle.

"I was immature," Lorin said. "I didn't know what I wanted. My parents said one thing, so I did the other."

It took a gentle nudge four years down the road from a former minor league baseball catcher to get Boutte back in the pitching circle.

Now she not only enjoys pitching but has developed into one of the top hurlers in the state.

Boutte put together an eye-popping campaign to lead the Vikings to their first state championship game appearance in late October.

Howell dropped a 10-2 decision to Blue Springs South in the Class 5 state final at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.

That setback did little to take the shine off an impressive season for Boutte, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year.

Class 5 state semifinal: Francis Howell 10, Liberty-KC 0

Francis Howell's Lorin Boutte throws a pitch in the sixth inning during a Class 5 girls semifinal softball game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Francis Howell defeated Liberty 10-0. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

She fashioned a 15-3 record with a 1.33 earned run average to lead Howell to the best state finish in its long history.

The Vikings set a school record for most wins in a season with 28. They also set a program mark by winning 15 successive games from Sept. 3-29.

The run almost didn't happen.

Boutte was ready to leave pitching behind for the role of infielder and slugger.

"It was set in stone that, no, I don't want pitch," Boutte said. "My (parents) saw the potential, but I was hardheaded."

Jeff Murphy, who spent five years in the minors and also served as bullpen catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, could see Boutte's talents as a coach in the Francis Howell Middle School feeder system.

He strongly encouraged her to return to the circle. Even as an infielder, she possessed a certain flair when zipping the ball across the diamond.

"He was able to see my spins," Boutte said.

Murphy knew at first glance that Boutte was born to pitch.

"Her throwing motion was so free and easy," Murphy said. "For her, it was all about her confidence. I asked her, 'Are you afraid to dominate?' She said no. Then, I said, 'What are you worried about?' I'm not asking you to throw no-hitters every time out there. I'm asking you to let your talent take over and have fun."

Boutte did just that.

Francis Howell vs. Francis Howell North

Francis Howell's Macy Nix (21) hugs teammate Lorin Boutte (28) after a Class 5 softball quarterfinal game on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

She spent much of her freshman COVID-19 shortened year as a position player.

But last season, with the Vikings in need of a hurler, she returned to pitching with a vengeance.

"Ever since then, I've fallen back in love with it," Boutte said.

The St. Charles County resident compiled a 10-6 mark with a 1.71 ERA as a sophomore. She fanned 106 batters in 83-plus innings as Howell lost to eventual state runner-up Howell Central in the district tournament.

This fall, Boutte kicked her game into another gear. She fanned 214 batters in 131 innings and struck out 10 or more in 10 of 19 starts.

Her impressive crunch time display down the stretch helped the Vikings glide into the state tournament.

Boutte had 11 scoreless outings over her final 14 appearances, including a one-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Liberty-Kansas City in a state semifinal contest.

"We've seen a lot of good pitchers this year and that might have been the best one," Liberty coach Scott Howard said after the game. "We had a plan coming into this and she was so good we weren't able to execute it."

Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown marveled at Boutte's ability to take over a game.

"She's probably one of the mentally strongest players we've ever had," Beckmann-Brown said. "The way she stays calm, no matter what happens. She pitches fearless. She was able to control what she could control and focus on that."

Francis Howell vs. Francis Howell North

Francis Howell's Lorin Boutte (28) hugs Francis Howell's Macy Nix (21) after a Class 5 softball quarterfinal game on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

That semifinal game performance was the third successive scoreless effort from Boutte following back-to-back 10 strikeout efforts against Troy in the district final and Howell North in the quarterfinal round.

Boutte's late-season blitz came to an end in the state title game. She was removed from the contest with an Achilles tendon injury after the fourth inning.

"I felt a pop, it was painful to walk, run or do anything," Boutte said. "It went downhill from there."

Boutte was forced to wear a boot for just more than a month following the final four.

Howell trailed 4-0 when Boutte was forced to the sidelines.

"You look at those first three innings and what she did, she was outstanding," Beckmann-Brown said. "She put us in a great position."

Boutte has drawn the interest of NCAA Division I coaches around the county. They are not only impressed with her pitching prowess, but her hitting skills have turned heads as well. She led the Vikings in home runs (4) and RBI (34) and fashioned a .621 slugging percentage.

"She did everything we needed her to do in almost every situation," Howell senior catcher Maddie Illingworth said.

Boutte's mother won a pair of NCAA national titles at Arizona in 1996 and 1997 and was selected as an All-American three times. The Wildcats compiled a 252-24 record in her four seasons on the team.

Pineda-Boutte went on to coach at Washington University in St. Louis, Creighton and Purdue, putting together a 214-131 mark in 11 seasons.

Beckmann-Brown said Boutte's rapid growth from her sophomore to junior years bodes well for the future.

The Vikings will carry high hopes into next season.

"I'm constantly pushing myself to get better," Boutte said. "I set my goals high, which means there's always room for improvement."

