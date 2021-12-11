All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year: Brown sparks Washington's historic run to state title

Five days later, she struck out 15 and allowed just two hits as Washington downed Farmington 6-1 to reach the final four. Brown gave up a run in the fourth inning of that contest. It marked the last time anyone scored on her the rest of the season.

"I have my shortstop Christine Gerling in a lot of my classes and we still joke about whether it was real or not," Brown said. "Did we really win state? It's still hard to believe."

Brown played a huge role in the title run. From the late August heat to the 40-degree temperature at the state tournament in Springfield, she overwhelmed opponents with the exception of the Webster Groves outing.

"You could tell she's had the talent over the last two years," King said. "What she did this year is what I knew she was totally capable of doing."

Brown compiled an 18-3 record with a 1.25 ERA in 23 appearances. She fanned a whopping 260 batters in 128-plus innings — an average of 14.2 strikeouts per seven-inning game. She had 16 games of 10 strikeouts or more and fanned 15 or more six times including a 21-strikeout effort in a 1-0, nine-inning win over Marquette on Sept. 21.

"When she's on, which is almost all the time, she's fun to watch," King said.