All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year: Brown sparks Washington's historic run to state title

Taylor Brown knew something was wrong.
The Washington High sophomore pitcher simply couldn't quite figure it out.
After a standout regular season, Brown struggled through the first four-plus innings of a Class 4 District 2 semifinal softball contest against Webster Groves in mid-October.
So Brown, an intense competitor, approached Blue Jays coach Philip King with a painful request.
"I just told him this was not my day, you better take me out," Brown recalled. "I didn't want to mess things up for the rest of the team."
That quick exit turned out to be a seminal moment for Brown.
"She got real mad," said her mother, Shannon Jahnsen. "I just left her alone for a little bit until she came out of it."
Brown did more than just come out of it.
The hard-throwing right-hander rebounded with a vengeance, holding opponents scoreless in 22 of the final 25 innings of the season.
Included in that streak was a dominant eye-popping performance that helped the Blue Jays capture their first state championship.
Brown was amazing during the weather-delayed one-day state tournament, tossing successive shutouts in the semifinal and championship games. She gave up just two hits while fanning 25 and walking just three during the 11-inning stretch.
"You'd look at the other hitters' faces after they'd strike out and walk back to the dugout,” King said. “It was like they'd never seen anyone like that before."
Washington rolled to a 10-0 semifinal win over Platte County before dusting off Rolla 11-0 in the championship game, which was shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.
"At the start of that day, you could tell she was really focused," sophomore catcher Kelsie Holtmeyer said. "She was in a zone."
And it all started with one of the worst performances of her career.
Brown gave up five earned runs and walked six in 4 2/3 innings before her self-banishment in an 11-6 win over Webster Groves.
"I think in my head that maybe I was thinking too much," Brown said. "I wanted to throw a pitch where I wanted it so badly that my mechanics were messed up."
Brown went home and analyzed the performance in her head.
Then she realized it was time to move on and step up her game.
"The next morning she was fine," Jahnsen said. "Like it didn't happen."
Brown needed just one more outing to fine-tune her skills. She fanned 12 batters in leading the Blue Jays to an 8-4 win over Summit in the district final.
Five days later, she struck out 15 and allowed just two hits as Washington downed Farmington 6-1 to reach the final four. Brown gave up a run in the fourth inning of that contest. It marked the last time anyone scored on her the rest of the season.
"I have my shortstop Christine Gerling in a lot of my classes and we still joke about whether it was real or not," Brown said. "Did we really win state? It's still hard to believe."
Brown played a huge role in the title run. From the late August heat to the 40-degree temperature at the state tournament in Springfield, she overwhelmed opponents with the exception of the Webster Groves outing.
"You could tell she's had the talent over the last two years," King said. "What she did this year is what I knew she was totally capable of doing."
Brown compiled an 18-3 record with a 1.25 ERA in 23 appearances. She fanned a whopping 260 batters in 128-plus innings — an average of 14.2 strikeouts per seven-inning game. She had 16 games of 10 strikeouts or more and fanned 15 or more six times including a 21-strikeout effort in a 1-0, nine-inning win over Marquette on Sept. 21.
"When she's on, which is almost all the time, she's fun to watch," King said.
Brown was just as deadly at the plate with a .475 batting average and a team-best 41 RBI.
But Brown turned heads with her fastball, which averages 65 miles per hour. She lit up the radar gun with a 68 mph pitch earlier in the season.
That speed and pinpoint control has put Brown on the radar of NCAA Division I schools across the country.
Brown also plays on the basketball team and averaged 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds points last season.
Yet softball has always been her main sport ever since she tried out for a summer team at the request of friend and current teammate Lacy Monzyk.
Brown sports a "goofy" personality that serves her well under pressure, according to Holtmeyer.
"She loves to dance," Holtmeyer said. "Dancing and Tik-Toks, she loves those."
Brown has an even higher ceiling in the circle, according to King.
"Thanks to her work ethic, she's only going to get better and better," he said.
The Blue Jays, who won 32 of 37 games, will lose just one senior through graduation likely will be a favorite to repeat next fall.
And Brown is ready for the challenge.
"This year, we let nothing get in our way of winning (the title)," Brown said. "We certainly feel like we can do it again."
2021 All-Metro fall softball first team
P: Kennedy Jensen, senior, Francis Howell Central
Pitched the Spartans to a second-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament. The lefty sported a 22-7 mark with 176 strikeouts in 176 innings. Struck out 16 batters in a 6-1 win over rival Howell North on Sept. 13. Also recorded a .535 slugging percentage with seven home runs and 20 RBI.
C: Camryn Kessler, senior, Summit
Player of the year in the Yellow Pool of the Suburban Conference. Batted .441 with a .914 slugging percentage. Drove in an area-best 58 runs. Finished season on a 14-game hitting streak. Made just four errors. Drilled long home run against Washington’s Taylor Brown in Class 4 District 2 title game.
INF: Myah King, senior, Webster Groves
Led the Statesmen with six home runs and 40 RBI. Batted .420 with a .748 slugging percentage. Stole 16 bases without being caught. Had at least one hit in 29 games. Began the season by hitting a home run in each of her first three games.
INF: Macy Brown, senior, Incarnate Word
Signed with McKendree. Helped Red Knights to a fourth-place finish in Class 4 with team-best seven home runs and 41 RBI. Drove in five runs on three separate occasions. Closed season with at least one hit in 14 of her last 15 contests. Had a five-game run with at least one RBI late in the campaign.
INF: Chloe Rhine, senior, Summit
Signed with St. Louis University. Hit .500 and drove in 40 runs in helping the Falcons to a 28-3 mark. A slick fielder, Rhine committed just four errors in 102 chances. Scored a team-high 46 runs. Closed the season with three multi-hit games in her last four contests. Also scored a run in 18 successive games.
INF: Skylinn Pogue, senior, Eureka
Signed with Iowa. Led Wildcats in batting average (.449) and RBI (37). Played a key role both offensively and defensively as Eureka posted a 25-2 mark. Drove in runs in 21 games, including 11 in a row from Sept. 20-Oct 12. Went 3-for-3 with three RBI in a 7-4 win over Parkway South on Sept. 28.
OF: Emily Chadwick, senior, Francis Howell Central
Signed with Missouri State. Posted a .575 on-base percentage for Class 5 state runner-up team. Had a hit in 26 games. Did not make an error all season in center field. Had a four-hit, three-RBI performance in an 8-7 win over Francis Howell in District 3 title game. Also scored winning run in a 3-2, 12-inning over Troy in a quarterfinal contest.
U: Mackenzie Gieseler, senior, Marquette
Most deadly hitter in a power-packed lineup, Gieseler had a team-leading eight home runs and 39 RBI. Also recorded a .792 slugging percentage. Went 4-for-4 with four RBI in an 11-3 win over Lafayette on Sept. 15. Hit two home runs in a 12-4 victory against Howell Central four days earlier.
U: Myla Inman, junior, Washington
Drove in 39 runs for the Class 4 state champs, second most on the team. Closed campaign on a 5-for-11 tear with six RBI, including run-scoring hits in both state tournament contests. Had at least one hit in 11 of her last 12 games. Hit a two-run homer to kick-start the Blue Jays to an 8-4 win over Summit in District 2 title game.
U: Abbie Danchus, junior, St. Dominic
Recorded a team-best seven home runs and 46 RBI to help the Crusaders to a 16-11 mark. Struck out only three times in 107 plate appearances. Drove in six runs in a win over Pacific on Sept. 10. A catcher, she did not commit an error all season. Had two or more RBI in 13 games.
U: Lauren Bacon, freshman, Parkway South
Helped Patriots to a Class 5 final four berth with a team-high 42 RBI. Also led team in doubles (12), triples (4) and slugging percentage (.690). Had 8-game hitting streak that ended in third-place state contest against Blue Springs South. Drove in six runs in 12-5 win over Oakville on Sept. 9.
2021 All-Metro fall softball second team
P: Ashley Ware, junior, Parkway South
Went 15-5 with 192 strikeouts in 123-plus innings in helping Patriots to their first state appearance since 2008.
C: Tori Hatton, senior, Troy
Drove home team-best 33 runs as Trojans compiled a 21-10 mark. Struck out just five times in 108 plate appearances.
INF: Jess Willsey, senior, Marquette
Led the Mustangs with 11 home runs. Also posted an .853 slugging percentage.
INF: Morgan Goodrich, senior, Lindbergh
Led the Flyers with a .750 slugging percentage that included four triples and five doubles.
INF: Carlie Huelsing, senior, Oakville
On-base percentage of .602. Also hit four home runs with 22 RBI.
INF: Hailey Genge, senior, Hillsboro
Batted .385 with 10 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI performances.
OF: Danielle Blackstun, junior, Fort Zumwalt West
Stole 27 of 29 bases. Also batted .441 and scored a team-high 37 runs.
OF: Allie Waldron, freshman, Lindbergh
Stole 28 bases in 28 attempts. Hit .582 with a team-leading 23 RBI.
U: Alyssa Haile, senior, Francis Howell Central
Led Spartans with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. Drove in runs in both state tournament contests.
U: Alexa Riddel, freshman, Parkway West
Had a team-leading six home runs and 31 RBI. Also hit .558 with a whopping 1.012 slugging percentage.
U: Sophia Weirich, senior, Sullivan
Key cog in the Eagles’ third-place finish at state. Hit .397 with 49 RBI.
2021 All-Metro fall softball third team
P: Macie Hunolt, sophomore, Troy
Fashioned a 17-6 mark with a 1.56 ERA. Struck out 214 batters in 153 innings.
C: Ella Post, junior Incarnate Word
Drove home team-best 33 runs in helping Red Knights to fourth-place finish in Class 4.
INF: Kaley Adzick, senior, Lafayette
Posted .636 slugging percentage with 30 RBI, both team bests. Was also 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in the circle.
INF: Katie Mann, sophomore, Valley Park
Team-leading 35 RBI. Drove home seven runs in win over St. Pius X on Sept. 8.
INF: Abby Carr, freshman, Lafayette
Recorded a .429 slugging percentage. Also went 9-7 in the circle with 134 strikeouts in 96-plus innings.
OF: Josie Bezzole, senior, Francis Howell Central
Had 32 RBI, including walkoff double in the 12th inning of 3-2 win over Troy in quarterfinal round.
OF: Alexi Sanchez, senior, Northwest-Cedar Hill
Posted team-leading .743 slugging percentage with 16 doubles and three triples.
U: Maddie Carney, junior, Marquette
Slammed nine home runs and also went 9-5 with a 1.27 ERA in the circle.
U: Lydia Feiste, senior, Fort Zumwalt West
Hit .364 and slammed seven home runs with 28 RBI. Went 15-6 with 235 strikeouts in 141 innings as a pitcher.
U: Allison Rodgers, senior, Cor Jesu
Led Chargers with .839 slugging percentage. Also hit .581 with nine doubles.
U: Carle Bachman, sophomore, Marquette
One of fastest players in the area, she stole 23 bases and hit .476 with 43 singles.
