 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year: Brown sparks Washington's historic run to state title
0 comments

All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year: Brown sparks Washington's historic run to state title

From the 2021 All-Metro fall softball series
{{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Brown knew something was wrong.

The Washington High sophomore pitcher simply couldn't quite figure it out.

After a standout regular season, Brown struggled through the first four-plus innings of a Class 4 District 2 semifinal softball contest against Webster Groves in mid-October.

So Brown, an intense competitor, approached Blue Jays coach Philip King with a painful request.

"I just told him this was not my day, you better take me out," Brown recalled. "I didn't want to mess things up for the rest of the team."

That quick exit turned out to be a seminal moment for Brown.

"She got real mad," said her mother, Shannon Jahnsen. "I just left her alone for a little bit until she came out of it."

Brown did more than just come out of it.

The hard-throwing right-hander rebounded with a vengeance, holding opponents scoreless in 22 of the final 25 innings of the season.

Included in that streak was a dominant eye-popping performance that helped the Blue Jays capture their first state championship.

Brown was amazing during the weather-delayed one-day state tournament, tossing successive shutouts in the semifinal and championship games. She gave up just two hits while fanning 25 and walking just three during the 11-inning stretch.

"You'd look at the other hitters' faces after they'd strike out and walk back to the dugout,” King said. “It was like they'd never seen anyone like that before."

Washington rolled to a 10-0 semifinal win over Platte County before dusting off Rolla 11-0 in the championship game, which was shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

"At the start of that day, you could tell she was really focused," sophomore catcher Kelsie Holtmeyer said. "She was in a zone."

And it all started with one of the worst performances of her career.

Brown gave up five earned runs and walked six in 4 2/3 innings before her self-banishment in an 11-6 win over Webster Groves.

"I think in my head that maybe I was thinking too much," Brown said. "I wanted to throw a pitch where I wanted it so badly that my mechanics were messed up."

Brown went home and analyzed the performance in her head.

Then she realized it was time to move on and step up her game.

"The next morning she was fine," Jahnsen said. "Like it didn't happen."

Brown needed just one more outing to fine-tune her skills. She fanned 12 batters in leading the Blue Jays to an 8-4 win over Summit in the district final.

Five days later, she struck out 15 and allowed just two hits as Washington downed Farmington 6-1 to reach the final four. Brown gave up a run in the fourth inning of that contest. It marked the last time anyone scored on her the rest of the season.

"I have my shortstop Christine Gerling in a lot of my classes and we still joke about whether it was real or not," Brown said. "Did we really win state? It's still hard to believe."

Brown played a huge role in the title run. From the late August heat to the 40-degree temperature at the state tournament in Springfield, she overwhelmed opponents with the exception of the Webster Groves outing.

"You could tell she's had the talent over the last two years," King said. "What she did this year is what I knew she was totally capable of doing."

Brown compiled an 18-3 record with a 1.25 ERA in 23 appearances. She fanned a whopping 260 batters in 128-plus innings — an average of 14.2 strikeouts per seven-inning game. She had 16 games of 10 strikeouts or more and fanned 15 or more six times including a 21-strikeout effort in a 1-0, nine-inning win over Marquette on Sept. 21.

"When she's on, which is almost all the time, she's fun to watch," King said.

Brown was just as deadly at the plate with a .475 batting average and a team-best 41 RBI.

But Brown turned heads with her fastball, which averages 65 miles per hour. She lit up the radar gun with a 68 mph pitch earlier in the season.

That speed and pinpoint control has put Brown on the radar of NCAA Division I schools across the country.

Brown also plays on the basketball team and averaged 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds points last season.

Yet softball has always been her main sport ever since she tried out for a summer team at the request of friend and current teammate Lacy Monzyk.

Brown sports a "goofy" personality that serves her well under pressure, according to Holtmeyer.

"She loves to dance," Holtmeyer said. "Dancing and Tik-Toks, she loves those."

Brown has an even higher ceiling in the circle, according to King.

"Thanks to her work ethic, she's only going to get better and better," he said.

The Blue Jays, who won 32 of 37 games, will lose just one senior through graduation likely will be a favorite to repeat next fall.

And Brown is ready for the challenge.

"This year, we let nothing get in our way of winning (the title)," Brown said. "We certainly feel like we can do it again."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News