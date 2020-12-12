 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year: Buske put on a clinic to help Webster Groves win first state title
0 comments

All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year: Buske put on a clinic to help Webster Groves win first state title

From the 2020 All-Metro fall softball series
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Webster Groves senior pitcher Maddie Buske is a big fan of the television show “Grey’s Anatomy.”

While the medical drama has had something to do with Buske’s desire to join the field of medicine by becoming a nurse, the fact that her mom, Jana Buske, is a medical transport nurse for Children’s Hospital probably didn’t hurt, either.

“I really like the show, it’s really cool,” Buske said. “It’s obviously not what my mom does, but it’s all in the medical field. I really do find (the medical field) very interesting. I think it would be great (to help people) by becoming a nurse. I think it’s neat that she goes and saves these kids that need help that other hospitals can’t provide.”

Buske was downright surgical in the pitcher’s circle last season as she helped Webster Groves (16-2) win the Class 4 softball state championship, the first in program history.

The senior had a 12-1 record, 1.51 earned run average and 115 strikeouts over 83 1/3 innings. She is Post-Dispatch All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year.

Opponents hit just .175 against Buske, who gave up just 22 extra base hits in 328 batters faced.

Even though the season was shortened by a month because of St. Louis County’s COVID-19 protocols, six weeks of practice helped sharpen both Buske and the Statesmen.

“We took every practice like we were going to be playing tomorrow in case that there was that chance because finally there was,” Buske said. “Nobody took any day we got to be out there for granted. We played every day like it was our last. We got on a roll and it just kept going. Winning helped us get hyped and we just stayed up.”

Webster Groves vs. Webb City softball

Webster Groves' Maddie Buske is awarded her championship medal the Missouri Class 4 softball championship on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo. Webster Groves defeated Webb City 5-4. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Webster Groves coach Bryan Gibson said he didn’t take what Buske accomplished for granted.

Gibson said every time Buske took the ball, everyone knew to expect a solid game.

“We had some close games and I think her maturity really showed,” Gibson said. “There were some close games and she was just so calm.”

Mom wasn’t necessarily as calm, however, especially when Maddie pitched Webster Groves to a 5-4 victory against Webb City in the Class 4 championship game in eight innings.

Webster Groves vs. Webb City softball

Webster Groves' Myah King jumps into the arms of Webster Groves' Maddie Buske during the Missouri Class 4 softball championship on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo. Webster Groves defeated Webb City 5-4. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

“It was very exciting but also very stressful because it’s not easy being the pitcher’s parent,” Jana Buske said. “Every pitch counts. You’re there for every pitch. It’s stressful but it’s fun. It was fun to see her dominate out there.”

Maddie Buske’s next step will be playing softball and studying nursing at Aurora University in suburban Chicago.

Maddie said she is undecided on which specialty she will focus on but is happy to continue her softball career in college.

Jana Buske said she’s happy to see her daughter’s future will mirror her current professional path.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Jana said. “I didn’t necessarily encourage Maddie to go into nursing, but that’s what she chose, and there are so many things you can do. The great thing about nursing is that it’s forever changing. It’s a great profession.”

ALL-METRO FALL SOFTBALL FIRST TEAM

ALL-METRO FALL SOFTBALL SECOND TEAM

ALL-METRO FALL SOFTBALL THIRD TEAM

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports