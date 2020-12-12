All-Metro fall softball pitcher of the year: Buske put on a clinic to help Webster Groves win first state title

“We took every practice like we were going to be playing tomorrow in case that there was that chance because finally there was,” Buske said. “Nobody took any day we got to be out there for granted. We played every day like it was our last. We got on a roll and it just kept going. Winning helped us get hyped and we just stayed up.”

Webster Groves coach Bryan Gibson said he didn’t take what Buske accomplished for granted.

Gibson said every time Buske took the ball, everyone knew to expect a solid game.

“We had some close games and I think her maturity really showed,” Gibson said. “There were some close games and she was just so calm.”

Mom wasn’t necessarily as calm, however, especially when Maddie pitched Webster Groves to a 5-4 victory against Webb City in the Class 4 championship game in eight innings.

“It was very exciting but also very stressful because it’s not easy being the pitcher’s parent,” Jana Buske said. “Every pitch counts. You’re there for every pitch. It’s stressful but it’s fun. It was fun to see her dominate out there.”

Maddie Buske’s next step will be playing softball and studying nursing at Aurora University in suburban Chicago.