All-Metro fall softball player of the year: Meetings with Musial had lifetime impact on Marquette's Cox

From the 2022 All-Metro fall softball series
To Natalie Cox, he was just a nice older fellow who gave her a pretzel every time she and her father stopped by to visit.

The Marquette High senior slugger, a kindergartner at the time, didn’t realize it, but Stan Musial would have a profound impact on her future softball career.

More than a decade ago, Lee Cox regularly picked up his daughter from school and drove her to Musial’s office a few miles away.

Natalie would listen intently as the Hall of Famer regaled them with one amazing story after another.

“It was fun just being around him,” Natalie recalled. “He would always want me to sit in his lap and pose for a picture. But I wouldn’t. I was very stubborn back then.

"What a wasted opportunity.”

As Cox grew older, the visits became more and more interesting. By the time she came to understand she was in the presence of greatness, Musial had retired from the daily grind.

Yet to this day, Cox cherishes the fuzzy memories of those dozen or so get-togethers with the St. Louis Cardinals great.

“It’s the reason I wear No. 6 all the time,” Natalie said. “It’s also the reason six is my favorite number.’

This past softball season, Cox put on a hitting display that would have made “The Man” proud.

Marquette vs. Summit

Marquette senior Natalie Cox (24) scores after a home run during a softball game on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

A slugging infielder and pitcher, Cox drilled an area-best 15 home runs to help the Mustangs reach the state tournament for ninth time.

Cox batted .407 with a team-high 38 RBI as Marquette finished fourth in Class 5.

And although Musial died in 2013 at age 92, Cox loves to recall what little she remembers about those days in his office.

“I pretty much hid in the corner,” Natalie said. “I was shyest kid ever. I would not talk to people. Very quiet. It took a lot to get something out of me.”

Lee Cox became friends with Musial by connecting with him at various sports collectable shows around the area. Musial invited Cox to come by his office any time. The Donora, Pennsylvania, native signed numerous items while the two shared stories.

“He’d give (Natalie) a little fist bump,” Lee Cox recalled. “And before we left he would always reach into his bag and hand her a Gus’ pretzel. To her, meeting with him meant getting a pretzel.”

Explained Cox, “As I got older, I grew to love who he was as a person and what he did as a player.”

Cox parlayed those meetings with Musial into an intense love for softball.

A four-year starter, Cox is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro softball player of the year.

Cox finished her stellar career as school’s all-time leader in home runs with 24. She supplanted Kelsey Lenox, who graduated in 2018 with 23 round-trippers.

“Kelsey was just absolutely amazing,” Cox said. “To be able to overtake her is really exciting. I was happy I could achieve that.”

Marquette vs. Lindbergh softball

Marquette's Natalie Cox (24) smiles as she is greeted at the dugout after hitting a home run during a Class 5 softball state quarterfinal against Lindbergh on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Cox also helped the Mustangs to a third-place finish in 2020.

“Her mental toughness and her concentration all four years was amazing,” Marquette coach John Meyer said. “She had a knack for big hits, big homers. You’re just so grateful you get to put a player like that in the lineup every day.”

Cox displayed a penchant for coming through at crucial times. She smashed a solo home run in the fourth inning of a 1-0 win over Lindbergh in the state quarterfinal round. She also hit two home runs off Washington High standout hurler Taylor Brown in September.

“My biggest focus in those games was just to treat it like any other game,” Cox said. “No matter whether it is day or night, to me it was just another day to play a sport that I love.”

The powerful right-handed hitter gave a glimpse of what was to come by ripping three home runs in a 9-7 season-opening win over Parkway West.

Cox actually considers herself a pitcher who just happens to be a good hitter. She pitched for her club team over the summer and made five starts for Marquette during the high school season.

At the beginning of the campaign, Meyer had to do some fast talking to convince Cox her hitting prowess would play a key role in the team’s success down the road.

“I wanted her recognize all of her strengths,” Meyer said. “She didn’t see herself as a successful hitter as a junior for whatever reason. She was very self-critical.”

Cox broke out of that pitcher-only mentality quickly with three-homer game on opening day.

“She just took it from there,” Meyer said. “She found a way to be a great ballplayer this year without pitching all the time.”

Class 5 District 2 softball championship: Marquette 6, Eureka 4

Marquette's Natalie Cox points to her dugout after driving in a run during a Class 5 District 2 final girls softball game against Eureka on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Cox served as the Mustangs team leader from start to finish. She would give out little handwritten notes of inspiration to all of her teammates and coaches before every postseason game.

“Just little things like, 'We’ve got this coach,' ” Meyer said. “But it meant a lot to everyone. And me, too.”

The multi-faceted Cox finished her high school career with 69 RBI and a .316 average. The Mustangs were 73-37 over the last four seasons.

“It was definitely a really good run,” Cox said. “This year especially. We really didn’t know what to expect. The best part was the great bond as a team.”

Cox is currently taking college classes to learn sign language on the side.

She expects to be fully accredited in American Sign Language by the time she graduates from Marquette in May.

“She’s not your average teenager,” Meyer said. “Every once in awhile you come across that kid that has that old soul. There’s a mature mindset there. She possesses a global view of things.”

Cox, who said working with ceramics is her favorite off-field activity, plans to continue playing softball in college. She hopes to land a spot at the NCAA Division I level.

"She’ll be successful,” Meyer promised. “On the field and in life, too.”

