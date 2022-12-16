All-Metro fall softball player of the year: Meetings with Musial had lifetime impact on Marquette's Cox

To Natalie Cox, he was just a nice older fellow who gave her a pretzel every time she and her father stopped by to visit.

The Marquette High senior slugger, a kindergartner at the time, didn’t realize it, but Stan Musial would have a profound impact on her future softball career.

More than a decade ago, Lee Cox regularly picked up his daughter from school and drove her to Musial’s office a few miles away.

Natalie would listen intently as the Hall of Famer regaled them with one amazing story after another.

“It was fun just being around him,” Natalie recalled. “He would always want me to sit in his lap and pose for a picture. But I wouldn’t. I was very stubborn back then.

"What a wasted opportunity.”

As Cox grew older, the visits became more and more interesting. By the time she came to understand she was in the presence of greatness, Musial had retired from the daily grind.

Yet to this day, Cox cherishes the fuzzy memories of those dozen or so get-togethers with the St. Louis Cardinals great.

“It’s the reason I wear No. 6 all the time,” Natalie said. “It’s also the reason six is my favorite number.’

This past softball season, Cox put on a hitting display that would have made “The Man” proud.

A slugging infielder and pitcher, Cox drilled an area-best 15 home runs to help the Mustangs reach the state tournament for ninth time.

Cox batted .407 with a team-high 38 RBI as Marquette finished fourth in Class 5.

And although Musial died in 2013 at age 92, Cox loves to recall what little she remembers about those days in his office.

“I pretty much hid in the corner,” Natalie said. “I was shyest kid ever. I would not talk to people. Very quiet. It took a lot to get something out of me.”

Lee Cox became friends with Musial by connecting with him at various sports collectable shows around the area. Musial invited Cox to come by his office any time. The Donora, Pennsylvania, native signed numerous items while the two shared stories.

“He’d give (Natalie) a little fist bump,” Lee Cox recalled. “And before we left he would always reach into his bag and hand her a Gus’ pretzel. To her, meeting with him meant getting a pretzel.”

Explained Cox, “As I got older, I grew to love who he was as a person and what he did as a player.”

Cox parlayed those meetings with Musial into an intense love for softball.

A four-year starter, Cox is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro softball player of the year.

Cox finished her stellar career as school’s all-time leader in home runs with 24. She supplanted Kelsey Lenox, who graduated in 2018 with 23 round-trippers.

“Kelsey was just absolutely amazing,” Cox said. “To be able to overtake her is really exciting. I was happy I could achieve that.”

Cox also helped the Mustangs to a third-place finish in 2020.

“Her mental toughness and her concentration all four years was amazing,” Marquette coach John Meyer said. “She had a knack for big hits, big homers. You’re just so grateful you get to put a player like that in the lineup every day.”

Cox displayed a penchant for coming through at crucial times. She smashed a solo home run in the fourth inning of a 1-0 win over Lindbergh in the state quarterfinal round. She also hit two home runs off Washington High standout hurler Taylor Brown in September.

“My biggest focus in those games was just to treat it like any other game,” Cox said. “No matter whether it is day or night, to me it was just another day to play a sport that I love.”

The powerful right-handed hitter gave a glimpse of what was to come by ripping three home runs in a 9-7 season-opening win over Parkway West.

Cox actually considers herself a pitcher who just happens to be a good hitter. She pitched for her club team over the summer and made five starts for Marquette during the high school season.

At the beginning of the campaign, Meyer had to do some fast talking to convince Cox her hitting prowess would play a key role in the team’s success down the road.

“I wanted her recognize all of her strengths,” Meyer said. “She didn’t see herself as a successful hitter as a junior for whatever reason. She was very self-critical.”

Cox broke out of that pitcher-only mentality quickly with three-homer game on opening day.

“She just took it from there,” Meyer said. “She found a way to be a great ballplayer this year without pitching all the time.”

Cox served as the Mustangs team leader from start to finish. She would give out little handwritten notes of inspiration to all of her teammates and coaches before every postseason game.

“Just little things like, 'We’ve got this coach,' ” Meyer said. “But it meant a lot to everyone. And me, too.”

The multi-faceted Cox finished her high school career with 69 RBI and a .316 average. The Mustangs were 73-37 over the last four seasons.

“It was definitely a really good run,” Cox said. “This year especially. We really didn’t know what to expect. The best part was the great bond as a team.”

Cox is currently taking college classes to learn sign language on the side.

She expects to be fully accredited in American Sign Language by the time she graduates from Marquette in May.

“She’s not your average teenager,” Meyer said. “Every once in awhile you come across that kid that has that old soul. There’s a mature mindset there. She possesses a global view of things.”

Cox, who said working with ceramics is her favorite off-field activity, plans to continue playing softball in college. She hopes to land a spot at the NCAA Division I level.

"She’ll be successful,” Meyer promised. “On the field and in life, too.”

2022 All-Metro fall softball first team P: Taylor Brown, junior, Washington Hard-throwing righthander compiled a 20-2 mark with a 1.12 ERA. She fanned 253 batters in 125 innings, an average of 14 per outing. Struck out 21 batters in a seven-inning win over Summit on Sept. 13. Whiffed 10 or more batters in 15 of 23 starts. Already has school record for most strikeouts in a career with 656. Also has school mark for career wins at 50. Led area with 61 RBI. Helped Blue Jays finish third in Class 4. C: Skylar Zentner, junior, Summit Pounded out a team-best nine home runs and 47 RBI to help the Falcons to a 23-5 mark. Posted a whopping .880 slugging percentage as 19 of her 43 hits were for extra bases. Zentner had just two errors all season. Recorded 14 multi-hit games, including a 4-for-4 performance in win over Kirkwood on Sept. 26. Hit three homers and drove in eight runs in that 16-0 triumph. INF: Kayla Ulrich, senior, Sullivan Led area with a .602 batting average that also included eight homers and 39 RBI, both team highs. Her slugging percentage of 1.148 was second in area. Recorded three hits or more seven times. Had at least one hit in 27 of 33 games. Made just three errors in anchoring the infield at shortstop. Will continue career at Missouri State University. INF: Meghan McCutcheon, junior, Francis Howell A key cog in helping the Vikings reach the Class 5 state championship game for first time in program history. McCutcheon hit .327 with 25 RBI. Went 3-for-7 at the state tournament. Stole a team-best 19 bases in 21 attempts. INF: Grace Molitor, sophomore, Washington Hit .412 with nine home runs and 42 RBI. The Blue Jays deadliest hitter behind Brown, she recorded an .814 slugging percentage with 19 extra-base hits in 102 at-bats. Went 3-for-3 with two homers and six RBI in a district win over Windsor. INF: Abby Ulsas, senior, Summit Hit .495 and drove in 31 runs to kick-start Falcons' attack. Dangerous at the top of the batting order, Ulsas stole 21 bases in 24 attempts. Began the season by hitting safely in her first 20 games. Closed the campaign on a seven-game hitting streak. Signed with St. Louis University. OF: Danielle Blackstun, senior, Fort Zumwalt West Bound for Mizzou, Blackstun is one of the fastest players in the area, swiping 23 bases without being caught. Recorded a .768 slugging percentage. Went 4-for-5 in a 6-5 win over rival Troy on Sept. 21. Made just one error all season. UT: Abby Carr, sophomore, Lafayette A two-way threat, Carr went 12-5 in the circle with a 1.02 ERA. She struck out 133 in 109-plus innings. Tossed a no-hitter against Parkway West on Sept. 19. Allowed two earned runs or less in 15 of final 16 outings. Also batted .446. UT: Kylie Witthaus, junior, Warrenton Helped the Warriors to a fourth-place finish in Class 4 with her pitching and hitting skills. Struck out 330 batters in 167-plus innings on the way to a 15-10 mark with a 1.42 ERA. Hit .511 with a team-best 23 RBI. UT: Macie Hunolt, junior, Troy Buchanan Went 18-7 in the circle with a 1.63 ERA. Fanned 238 batters in 159 innings. Just as deadly at the plate, she drove in a team-high 43 runs and hit seven home runs. Hit safely in 10 of her final 11 games. Verbally committed to Florida International University. UT: Addie Frank, freshman, Oakville Had 17 doubles, second most in area, on way to a .531 batting average and a .778 slugging percentage for district finalist Tigers. Had 13 multi-hit games including a 4-for-5 effort in a win over Fox on Aug. 29. Can play all positions. Might also play on the baseball team in the spring.

2022 All-Metro fall softball second team P: Sami Scholtz, senior, Summit Posted a 14-4 mark with an 0.82 ERA. Struck out 228 in 119 innings. Suburban Yellow Conference pitcher of the year. C: Allie Waldron, sophomore, Lindbergh Posted .881 slugging percentage for Flyers, who compiled a 21-10 mark and reached Class 5 quarterfinals. Led area with nine triples. INF: Myla Inman, senior, Washington Had six home runs and 40 RBI. Also stole 16 bases in 19 tries. Drove in three or more runs six times. INF: Addie Rhea, senior, Ursuline Hit 11 home runs with 45 RBI, both team highs. Had pair of six-RBI performances. Signed with William Woods. INF: Sophie Meyer, senior, St. Pius X Hit seven home runs and drove in 43 along with a .927 slugging percentage. Drove in seven runs in a postseason win over Affton on Oct. 11. INF: Katie Mann, junior, Valley Park Hit .590 with a team-high 29 RBI to guide the Hawks to the Class 2 quarterfinal round. OF: Allie Branstetter, sophomore, Westminster Had a team-best 31 RBI in helping Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in Class 3. UT: Riley Fendler, junior, Windsor A dual threat, Fendler went 15-11 in the circle and also hit .421 with a team-high 37 RBI. UT: Kaylee Hilton, junior, Hillsboro Had team-best 39 RBI and also posted a 17-5 mark as a pitcher with 208 strikeouts in 148 innings. UT: Jenna Little, senior, St. Dominic Slammed six home runs with 36 RBI, both team bests, to help the Crusaders to a 22-5 mark. UT: Amelia Raziq, freshman, Francis Howell Central Led Spartans with nine homers and 35 RBI. Posted a .761 slugging percentage.