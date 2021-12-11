All-Metro fall softball player of the year: Sullivan's Ulrich leads Eagles on and off field

“She’s different,” Ulrich said. “But in a fun way.”

While in the field this past season, Lohden would look over and wink or make a silly face at Ulrich on a regular basis.

“We have a thing that we do where after an out — we’d point at one another,” Ulrich said. “Then after that, she would wink at me. I told her to stop, so from then on all the time, all she’d do was wink at me.”

Ulrich is well on her way to becoming one of the best players in the history of the softball-rich school, which won a state title in 2020 and has reached the final four five times in the past six seasons.

She currently is second on the school career list with 48 doubles — five behind the record, which she likely will eclipse next fall. She also is second in triples with 11, five off the record.

Ulrich has 21 home runs in three-plus seasons, 15 short of the school mark. Her 114 RBI puts her in fourth place — 56 behind the leader, another record that is within reach.

During the 2021 season, Ulrich hit for the cycle during a 17-7 win over Ursuline Academy in a District 3 semifinal game. She had a hit in 29 games, including 20 multi-hit performances.