All-Metro fall softball player of the year: Ulrich leads Sullivan on and off field

Sullivan High junior Kayla Ulrich was hoping to use the car rides to and from school to educate freshman softball teammate Molly Lohden.
It almost worked the other way.
Ulrich spent most of the daily 25-minute round trip commutes listening.
“Molly likes to talk,” Ulrich said. “A lot.”
Ulrich got a kick out of her 15-year-old friend, who lives just a mile from the Ulrich residence on the outskirts of Sullivan.
“She’d tell me one thing in the morning,” Ulrich recalled, “and then repeat the same thing on the ride back home.”
Ulrich managed to slip in a few words of some wisdom from time to time — enough to help turn her friend into the Eagles' starting third baseman.
“Of course, I listened when she talked,” Lohden said. “She’s so good, who wouldn't want advice from her?”
Ulrich is more than good.
The multi-talented shortstop is outstanding.
Ulrich turned in a dream campaign in leading the Eagles to a third-place finish in the Class 3 state tournament in late October.
Ulrich, who has given a verbal commitment to attend Missouri State University, became the most feared hitter in the area. A three-year starter, she hit .570 with an out-of-this-world slugging percentage of 1.158. Ulrich had 12 home runs and 54 RBI in pacing the squad in almost every major offensive category.
Ulrich is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro softball player of the year.
Most importantly, she seamlessly became one of the team leaders for the first time in her career.
And she naturally clicked with Lohden, who Ulrich has known since grade school.
“I took it as my job to help her know what was going on,” Ulrich said. “I wanted her to not be nervous and just have fun out there.”
Ulrich’s outstanding play served as a perfect example for her teammates.
“Her leadership skills came out this year,” Sullivan coach Ashley Crump said. “She became more confident in herself vocally than she had in the past.”
Ulrich and Lohden have formed a special bond. In addition to living close to one another, they also attended the same middle school. Ulrich, who is old enough to drive, enjoys being Lohden's chauffer.
They serve as a modern day version of the odd couple, with Ulrich taking on the role of the quiet sage, while Lohden is the more loud, outgoing type.
“She’s different,” Ulrich said. “But in a fun way.”
While in the field this past season, Lohden would look over and wink or make a silly face at Ulrich on a regular basis.
“We have a thing that we do where after an out — we’d point at one another,” Ulrich said. “Then after that, she would wink at me. I told her to stop, so from then on all the time, all she’d do was wink at me.”
Ulrich is well on her way to becoming one of the best players in the history of the softball-rich school, which won a state title in 2020 and has reached the final four five times in the past six seasons.
She currently is second on the school career list with 48 doubles — five behind the record, which she likely will eclipse next fall. She also is second in triples with 11, five off the record.
Ulrich has 21 home runs in three-plus seasons, 15 short of the school mark. Her 114 RBI puts her in fourth place — 56 behind the leader, another record that is within reach.
During the 2021 season, Ulrich hit for the cycle during a 17-7 win over Ursuline Academy in a District 3 semifinal game. She had a hit in 29 games, including 20 multi-hit performances.
“She just did everything we asked of her — and even more,” Crump said.
Ulrich’s team-leading 54 RBI is even more impressive considering she batted out of the leadoff spot in the order the entire season.
“That’s a tribute to the bottom of our order, but it’s also a tribute to her that she was able to bring runners in every time she had the chance to,” Crump said.
Ulrich began the season with a 4-for-4 performance in the season opener against Linn and never really slowed down.
The Eagles are 73-26 with Ulrich as a regular. They finished first (2020), second (2019) and third (2021) at state, respectively.
“It’s always good to win it all, but our goal at the start of every season is to get to state,” Ulrich said. “As long as we keep doing that, that’s what makes us consider the season a success.”
2021 All-Metro fall softball first team
P: Kennedy Jensen, senior, Francis Howell Central
Pitched the Spartans to a second-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament. The lefty sported a 22-7 mark with 176 strikeouts in 176 innings. Struck out 16 batters in a 6-1 win over rival Howell North on Sept. 13. Also recorded a .535 slugging percentage with seven home runs and 20 RBI.
C: Camryn Kessler, senior, Summit
Player of the year in the Yellow Pool of the Suburban Conference. Batted .441 with a .914 slugging percentage. Drove in an area-best 58 runs. Finished season on a 14-game hitting streak. Made just four errors. Drilled long home run against Washington’s Taylor Brown in Class 4 District 2 title game.
INF: Myah King, senior, Webster Groves
Led the Statesmen with six home runs and 40 RBI. Batted .420 with a .748 slugging percentage. Stole 16 bases without being caught. Had at least one hit in 29 games. Began the season by hitting a home run in each of her first three games.
INF: Macy Brown, senior, Incarnate Word
Signed with McKendree. Helped Red Knights to a fourth-place finish in Class 4 with team-best seven home runs and 41 RBI. Drove in five runs on three separate occasions. Closed season with at least one hit in 14 of her last 15 contests. Had a five-game run with at least one RBI late in the campaign.
INF: Chloe Rhine, senior, Summit
Signed with St. Louis University. Hit .500 and drove in 40 runs in helping the Falcons to a 28-3 mark. A slick fielder, Rhine committed just four errors in 102 chances. Scored a team-high 46 runs. Closed the season with three multi-hit games in her last four contests. Also scored a run in 18 successive games.
INF: Skylinn Pogue, senior, Eureka
Signed with Iowa. Led Wildcats in batting average (.449) and RBI (37). Played a key role both offensively and defensively as Eureka posted a 25-2 mark. Drove in runs in 21 games, including 11 in a row from Sept. 20-Oct 12. Went 3-for-3 with three RBI in a 7-4 win over Parkway South on Sept. 28.
OF: Emily Chadwick, senior, Francis Howell Central
Signed with Missouri State. Posted a .575 on-base percentage for Class 5 state runner-up team. Had a hit in 26 games. Did not make an error all season in center field. Had a four-hit, three-RBI performance in an 8-7 win over Francis Howell in District 3 title game. Also scored winning run in a 3-2, 12-inning over Troy in a quarterfinal contest.
U: Mackenzie Gieseler, senior, Marquette
Most deadly hitter in a power-packed lineup, Gieseler had a team-leading eight home runs and 39 RBI. Also recorded a .792 slugging percentage. Went 4-for-4 with four RBI in an 11-3 win over Lafayette on Sept. 15. Hit two home runs in a 12-4 victory against Howell Central four days earlier.
U: Myla Inman, junior, Washington
Drove in 39 runs for the Class 4 state champs, second most on the team. Closed campaign on a 5-for-11 tear with six RBI, including run-scoring hits in both state tournament contests. Had at least one hit in 11 of her last 12 games. Hit a two-run homer to kick-start the Blue Jays to an 8-4 win over Summit in District 2 title game.
U: Abbie Danchus, junior, St. Dominic
Recorded a team-best seven home runs and 46 RBI to help the Crusaders to a 16-11 mark. Struck out only three times in 107 plate appearances. Drove in six runs in a win over Pacific on Sept. 10. A catcher, she did not commit an error all season. Had two or more RBI in 13 games.
U: Lauren Bacon, freshman, Parkway South
Helped Patriots to a Class 5 final four berth with a team-high 42 RBI. Also led team in doubles (12), triples (4) and slugging percentage (.690). Had 8-game hitting streak that ended in third-place state contest against Blue Springs South. Drove in six runs in 12-5 win over Oakville on Sept. 9.
2021 All-Metro fall softball second team
P: Ashley Ware, junior, Parkway South
Went 15-5 with 192 strikeouts in 123-plus innings in helping Patriots to their first state appearance since 2008.
C: Tori Hatton, senior, Troy
Drove home team-best 33 runs as Trojans compiled a 21-10 mark. Struck out just five times in 108 plate appearances.
INF: Jess Willsey, senior, Marquette
Led the Mustangs with 11 home runs. Also posted an .853 slugging percentage.
INF: Morgan Goodrich, senior, Lindbergh
Led the Flyers with a .750 slugging percentage that included four triples and five doubles.
INF: Carlie Huelsing, senior, Oakville
On-base percentage of .602. Also hit four home runs with 22 RBI.
INF: Hailey Genge, senior, Hillsboro
Batted .385 with 10 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI performances.
OF: Danielle Blackstun, junior, Fort Zumwalt West
Stole 27 of 29 bases. Also batted .441 and scored a team-high 37 runs.
OF: Allie Waldron, freshman, Lindbergh
Stole 28 bases in 28 attempts. Hit .582 with a team-leading 23 RBI.
U: Alyssa Haile, senior, Francis Howell Central
Led Spartans with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. Drove in runs in both state tournament contests.
U: Alexa Riddel, freshman, Parkway West
Had a team-leading six home runs and 31 RBI. Also hit .558 with a whopping 1.012 slugging percentage.
U: Sophia Weirich, senior, Sullivan
Key cog in the Eagles’ third-place finish at state. Hit .397 with 49 RBI.
2021 All-Metro fall softball third team
P: Macie Hunolt, sophomore, Troy
Fashioned a 17-6 mark with a 1.56 ERA. Struck out 214 batters in 153 innings.
C: Ella Post, junior Incarnate Word
Drove home team-best 33 runs in helping Red Knights to fourth-place finish in Class 4.
INF: Kaley Adzick, senior, Lafayette
Posted .636 slugging percentage with 30 RBI, both team bests. Was also 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in the circle.
INF: Katie Mann, sophomore, Valley Park
Team-leading 35 RBI. Drove home seven runs in win over St. Pius X on Sept. 8.
INF: Abby Carr, freshman, Lafayette
Recorded a .429 slugging percentage. Also went 9-7 in the circle with 134 strikeouts in 96-plus innings.
OF: Josie Bezzole, senior, Francis Howell Central
Had 32 RBI, including walkoff double in the 12th inning of 3-2 win over Troy in quarterfinal round.
OF: Alexi Sanchez, senior, Northwest-Cedar Hill
Posted team-leading .743 slugging percentage with 16 doubles and three triples.
U: Maddie Carney, junior, Marquette
Slammed nine home runs and also went 9-5 with a 1.27 ERA in the circle.
U: Lydia Feiste, senior, Fort Zumwalt West
Hit .364 and slammed seven home runs with 28 RBI. Went 15-6 with 235 strikeouts in 141 innings as a pitcher.
U: Allison Rodgers, senior, Cor Jesu
Led Chargers with .839 slugging percentage. Also hit .581 with nine doubles.
U: Carle Bachman, sophomore, Marquette
One of fastest players in the area, she stole 23 bases and hit .476 with 43 singles.
