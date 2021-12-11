 Skip to main content
All-Metro fall softball player of the year: Ulrich leads Sullivan on and off field
From the 2021 All-Metro fall softball series
Sullivan High junior Kayla Ulrich was hoping to use the car rides to and from school to educate freshman softball teammate Molly Lohden.

It almost worked the other way.

Ulrich spent most of the daily 25-minute round trip commutes listening.

“Molly likes to talk,” Ulrich said. “A lot.”

Ulrich got a kick out of her 15-year-old friend, who lives just a mile from the Ulrich residence on the outskirts of Sullivan.

“She’d tell me one thing in the morning,” Ulrich recalled, “and then repeat the same thing on the ride back home.”

Ulrich managed to slip in a few words of some wisdom from time to time — enough to help turn her friend into the Eagles' starting third baseman.

“Of course, I listened when she talked,” Lohden said. “She’s so good, who wouldn't want advice from her?”

Ulrich is more than good.

The multi-talented shortstop is outstanding.

Ulrich turned in a dream campaign in leading the Eagles to a third-place finish in the Class 3 state tournament in late October.

Ulrich, who has given a verbal commitment to attend Missouri State University, became the most feared hitter in the area. A three-year starter, she hit .570 with an out-of-this-world slugging percentage of 1.158. Ulrich had 12 home runs and 54 RBI in pacing the squad in almost every major offensive category.

Ulrich is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro softball player of the year. 

Most importantly, she seamlessly became one of the team leaders for the first time in her career.

And she naturally clicked with Lohden, who Ulrich has known since grade school.

“I took it as my job to help her know what was going on,” Ulrich said. “I wanted her to not be nervous and just have fun out there.”

Ulrich’s outstanding play served as a perfect example for her teammates.

“Her leadership skills came out this year,” Sullivan coach Ashley Crump said. “She became more confident in herself vocally than she had in the past.”

Ulrich and Lohden have formed a special bond. In addition to living close to one another, they also attended the same middle school. Ulrich, who is old enough to drive, enjoys being Lohden's chauffer.

They serve as a modern day version of the odd couple, with Ulrich taking on the role of the quiet sage, while Lohden is the more loud, outgoing type.

“She’s different,” Ulrich said. “But in a fun way.”

While in the field this past season, Lohden would look over and wink or make a silly face at Ulrich on a regular basis.

“We have a thing that we do where after an out — we’d point at one another,” Ulrich said. “Then after that, she would wink at me. I told her to stop, so from then on all the time, all she’d do was wink at me.”

Ulrich is well on her way to becoming one of the best players in the history of the softball-rich school, which won a state title in 2020 and has reached the final four five times in the past six seasons.

She currently is second on the school career list with 48 doubles — five behind the record, which she likely will eclipse next fall. She also is second in triples with 11, five off the record.

Ulrich has 21 home runs in three-plus seasons, 15 short of the school mark. Her 114 RBI puts her in fourth place — 56 behind the leader, another record that is within reach.

During the 2021 season, Ulrich hit for the cycle during a 17-7 win over Ursuline Academy in a District 3 semifinal game. She had a hit in 29 games, including 20 multi-hit performances.

“She just did everything we asked of her — and even more,” Crump said.

Ulrich’s team-leading 54 RBI is even more impressive considering she batted out of the leadoff spot in the order the entire season.

“That’s a tribute to the bottom of our order, but it’s also a tribute to her that she was able to bring runners in every time she had the chance to,” Crump said.

Ulrich began the season with a 4-for-4 performance in the season opener against Linn and never really slowed down.

The Eagles are 73-26 with Ulrich as a regular. They finished first (2020), second (2019) and third (2021) at state, respectively. 

“It’s always good to win it all, but our goal at the start of every season is to get to state,” Ulrich said. “As long as we keep doing that, that’s what makes us consider the season a success.”

