All-Metro fall softball player of the year: Zumwalt West's Crenshaw hopes to leave things better than she finds them

Crenshaw had a hit in all but one game this season and only struck out once.

Solving pitchers was just like putting together a jigsaw puzzle, she said.

“I think the deeper into the game I go, the easier it is to realize what the pitcher is throwing,” Crenshaw said. “I start to get a better hold on locations and what speeds and spins they have. I’d just put it all together and get some hits.”

Eric Gough, Zumwalt West’s baseball coach and Crenshaw’s AP statistics teacher, said the senior works hard to put things together and make the classroom a better place while putting her athletic prowess on full display.

“Julia is a very interactive student,” Gough said. “She consistently is asking questions that drive classroom discussions. I love having her in class because she is willing to speak up, make mistakes, and learn from them. She is a very smart kid and has a great work ethic in the classroom. Julia is fun because she can give and take a little grief from me, always with a smile.”

Among the light-hearted moments between the pair is the usual discussion about their respective sports.

Gough said Crenshaw’s grasp of her game would have made it easy to translate to his game.