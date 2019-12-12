Subscribe for 99¢

The fact that Emma Roseberry pitched at all during her senior season is somewhat medically miraculous.

The fact that she excelled in spite of difficult circumstances seems otherworldly.

Roseberry, who is headed to Colver-Stockton to continue her softball career, overcame Scoliosis then rebounded quickly from an injury in the Ulnar nerve of her pitching arm to excel for the Holt softball team.

The Post-Dispatch fall softball pitcher of the year went 16-1 in the circle with a 1.77 ERA in 102 and 2/3 innings for the Indians (27-3) after overcoming two of the hardest moments in her life. Roseberry also led the Indians with 61 strikeouts while allowing just 13 walks.

“My Scoliosis was severe and in seventh and eighth grade, that was when it was at its worst,” Roseberry said. “A normal person's spine is (curved) below 13 degrees. Mine went from 54 degrees to 89 degrees in a matter of months. I couldn't breathe any more. I was severely deformed and it reached the point where I couldn't play softball. It started to crush my heart. I had a major, seven-hour surgery.”

After corrective surgery to fuse her spine using two metal rods and 26 screws, Roseberry, who stands at 5-foot-8, said she grew seven inches taller following the successful procedure.

But after a junior season in which she went 6-0 in 15 appearances, Roseberry had to undergo another physical malady.

Roseberry's Ulnar nerve, which travels from the neck to the hand, was compressed right at the elbow of her pitching arm, forcing another surgery.

“I've come so far since (the scoliosis surgery) that I just don't really think about it anymore,” said Roseberry of prevailing over her medical concerns. “I've been through a lot but I worked so hard, knowing I may never be able to play again, it (the journey) has been worth it because I have worked my way back into not only playing, but getting to continue to play in college.”

Roseberry's teammates and her coach marvel at everything Roseberry has accomplished after all she's been through.

“For her to overcome both of those obstacles and go 22-1 in her varsity career is just amazing,” Holt coach Joel Adam said. “I honestly never envisioned her doing what she did after what she went through with her Scoliosis surgery. She never complained, continued to work and leaves Holt as a just fantastic testament to what never giving up means.”

Through all the adversity she has overcome, Roseberry has laid out a plan to accomplish two very important things in her immediate future.

“After I went through something like I did, I just knew I wanted to be in a position to help people,” Roseberry said. “I considered nursing, but it's demanding and I do want to continue to play softball. I don't know if I would continue that if I went into nursing. I do know I want to do something in the medical field. Physical Therapy is one of those things I've been thinking about to help people with problems. I want to help people.”

