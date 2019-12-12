In helping lead Northwest to 26 wins and fourth place in Class 4. Lee had a strong year at the plate. She not only hit .471 but also added seven doubles, five triples and home runs and 43 RBI. The catcher also led the team with 11 stolen bases this season.
Most popular
-
All-Metro field hockey player of the year: Villa Duchesne's Tkachuk steps up production for historic season
-
Notebook: Edwardsville taps Moss to help build shootout; Parkway South adjusts without Sommer
-
Notebook: Lutheran North football team loses Twitter privileges, wins state; Valle, Webb City claim 15th titles
-
Matt Schark • Francis Howell basketball
-
CBC rolls past SLUH to win first of four home games this season