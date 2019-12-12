Iowa signee hit .477 average and .907 slugging percentage as Holt earned Class 4 sectional berth. She had 10 doubles, nine home runs, 42 RBI and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage while amassing 138 defensive outs.
