C: Piper Montgomery, senior, Windsor

Signed with SIU Edwardsville. Montgomery was a main factor for an Owls squad which averaged 8.5 runs per game and ended the year with a 13-11 record. She finished the season tied for the lead in hitting with a .500 average while she pitched in a .878 slugging percentage, 10 doubles, six home runs and 36 RBI. Of her RBI, there were six games in which she drove in three or more runs.
