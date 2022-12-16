 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
C: Skylar Zentner, junior, Summit

Skylar Zentner, Summit

Skylar Zentner, Summit softball

Pounded out a team-best nine home runs and 47 RBI to help the Falcons to a 23-5 mark. Posted a whopping .880 slugging percentage as 19 of her 43 hits were for extra bases. Zentner had just two errors all season. Recorded 14 multi-hit games, including a 4-for-4 performance in win over Kirkwood on Sept. 26. Hit three homers and drove in eight runs in that 16-0 triumph.

