C: Skylar Zentner, junior, Summit

Pounded out a team-best nine home runs and 47 RBI to help the Falcons to a 23-5 mark. Posted a whopping .880 slugging percentage as 19 of her 43 hits were for extra bases. Zentner had just two errors all season. Recorded 14 multi-hit games, including a 4-for-4 performance in win over Kirkwood on Sept. 26. Hit three homers and drove in eight runs in that 16-0 triumph.