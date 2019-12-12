As the Wildcats improved the team's record by 14 wins over the previous year, Moore was in the thick of things. She walloped the ball to the tune of a .543 batting and 1.062 slugging percentage. She also added 12 doubles, six triples and home runs and 46 RBI.
