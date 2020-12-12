IF: Cadence Dempsey, junior, Fort Zumwalt South

On the Bulldogs’ run to a 14-9 record and a Class 4 state quarterfinal berth, the program’s first since 2009, Dempsey did plenty to power the offense. Her .450 average and seven doubles were among team leaders. The categories in which she was the best included: slugging percentage (.788), triples (one), home runs (six) and RBI (30). She also accounted for 26 putouts and 16 assists.
