Throughout the season, Zareh proved to be an offensive catalyst for the Statesmen. Not only did she lead the team in hitting with a .510 average, she also added a .800 slugging percentage, nine doubles, seven triples, two home runs and 26 RBI.
Most popular
-
All-Metro field hockey player of the year: Villa Duchesne's Tkachuk steps up production for historic season
-
Notebook: Edwardsville taps Moss to help build shootout; Parkway South adjusts without Sommer
-
Notebook: Lutheran North football team loses Twitter privileges, wins state; Valle, Webb City claim 15th titles
-
Matt Schark • Francis Howell basketball
-
CBC rolls past SLUH to win first of four home games this season