Led Jaguars to 22-win season in always tough GAC South. Hit .500 with a .716 slugging percentage, nine doubles, three triples, two home runs and 30 RBI. Also owned a .951 fielding percentage.
Most popular
-
All-Metro field hockey player of the year: Villa Duchesne's Tkachuk steps up production for historic season
-
Notebook: Edwardsville taps Moss to help build shootout; Parkway South adjusts without Sommer
-
Notebook: Lutheran North football team loses Twitter privileges, wins state; Valle, Webb City claim 15th titles
-
Matt Schark • Francis Howell basketball
-
CBC rolls past SLUH to win first of four home games this season