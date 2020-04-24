IF: Katie Lacefield, Incarnate Word

Graduation year: 2016
The current Indiana University senior infielder shined for the Red Knights in high school, helping them to a 15-4 record in 2015. Lacefield owned a .678 batting average, a 1.271 slugging percentage, 18 doubles, five home runs and 36 RBI and was a first-team All-Metro selection that season. She also helped the girls basketball team take fourth in Class 4 in 2016 after winning it all the previous three seasons.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.