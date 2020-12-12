IF: Kelly Collins, senior, Webster Groves

As the Statesmen made history in winning the Class 4 state championship and 16 games along the way, Collins proved to be a true team leader. Her .543 batting average and .614 slugging percentages were amongst the best on the team. She also managed to accumulate three doubles, a triple and 16 RBI. She shined in the field, making 25 putouts and adding 15 assists without an error.
