IF: Madyson Stahl, senior, Sullivan
Signed with Jefferson College. Stahl might have saved her best for last in providing the Eagles with a double and a triple in the Class 3 state championship game as the team soared to its first title. Throughout the year, Stahl hit .417 with two doubles, six triples and 20 RBI. She also stole 11 bases for Sullivan. In the field, she was among team leaders with 34 assists as she helped account for 108 outs while owning a .915 fielding percentage.

