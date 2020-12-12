IF: Sydney Dennis, senior, Eureka

Signed with Southeast Missouri. As the Wildcats jumped to a 10-3 record during the season, Dennis was there every step of the way to help lead the offense. She not only led the team in hitting a .551, she also led the way with a .918 slugging percentage and eight doubles while pitching in two triples, two home runs and 13 RBI. The fleet-footed Dennis also stole eight bases to lead the team.
