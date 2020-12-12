 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IF: Sydney Dennis, senior, Eureka
0 comments

IF: Sydney Dennis, senior, Eureka

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Signed with Southeast Missouri. As the Wildcats jumped to a 10-3 record during the season, Dennis was there every step of the way to help lead the offense. She not only led the team in hitting a .551, she also led the way with a .918 slugging percentage and eight doubles while pitching in two triples, two home runs and 13 RBI. The fleet-footed Dennis also stole eight bases to lead the team.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports