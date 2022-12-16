 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Abby Ulsas, senior, Summit 

Hit .495 and drove in 31 runs to kick-start Falcons' attack. Dangerous at the top of the batting order, Ulsas stole 21 bases in 24 attempts. Began the season by hitting safely in her first 20 games. Closed the campaign on a seven-game hitting streak. Signed with St. Louis University.

News