 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
INF: Carlie Huelsing, senior, Oakville
0 comments

INF: Carlie Huelsing, senior, Oakville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On-base percentage of .602. Also hit four home runs with 22 RBI.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News