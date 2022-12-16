 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Grace Molitor, sophomore, Washington 

Hit .412 with nine home runs and 42 RBI. The Blue Jays deadliest hitter behind Brown, she recorded an .814 slugging percentage with 19 extra-base hits in 102 at-bats. Went 3-for-3 with two homers and six RBI in a district win over Windsor.

