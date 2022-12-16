INF: Kayla Ulrich, senior, Sullivan

Led area with a .602 batting average that also included eight homers and 39 RBI, both team highs. Her slugging percentage of 1.148 was second in area. Recorded three hits or more seven times. Had at least one hit in 27 of 33 games. Made just three errors in anchoring the infield at shortstop. Will continue career at Missouri State University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today