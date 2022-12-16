 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

INF: Kayla Ulrich, senior, Sullivan

  • 0
Kayla Ulrich, Sullivan

Kayla Ulrich, Sullivan softball

Led area with a .602 batting average that also included eight homers and 39 RBI, both team highs. Her slugging percentage of 1.148 was second in area. Recorded three hits or more seven times. Had at least one hit in 27 of 33 games. Made just three errors in anchoring the infield at shortstop. Will continue career at Missouri State University.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News