INF: Meghan McCutcheon, junior, Francis Howell 

A key cog in helping the Vikings reach the Class 5 state championship game for first time in program history. McCutcheon hit .327 with 25 RBI. Went 3-for-7 at the state tournament. Stole a team-best 19 bases in 21 attempts.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today