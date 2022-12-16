 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Meghan McCutcheon, junior, Francis Howell 

A key cog in helping the Vikings reach the Class 5 state championship game for first time in program history. McCutcheon hit .327 with 25 RBI. Went 3-for-7 at the state tournament. Stole a team-best 19 bases in 21 attempts.

