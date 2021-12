Signed with Iowa. Led Wildcats in batting average (.449) and RBI (37). Played a key role both offensively and defensively as Eureka posted a 25-2 mark. Drove in runs in 21 games, including 11 in a row from Sept. 20-Oct 12. Went 3-for-3 with three RBI in a 7-4 win over Parkway South on Sept. 28.