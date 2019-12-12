Lions reached state semifinals for first time in 30 seasons behind Sanchez, who batted team-best .598 with 13 doubles, four triples and 51 RBI. Struck out only three times, stole four bases.
Most popular
-
All-Metro field hockey player of the year: Villa Duchesne's Tkachuk steps up production for historic season
-
Notebook: Edwardsville taps Moss to help build shootout; Parkway South adjusts without Sommer
-
Notebook: Lutheran North football team loses Twitter privileges, wins state; Valle, Webb City claim 15th titles
-
Matt Schark • Francis Howell basketball
-
CBC rolls past SLUH to win first of four home games this season