 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OF: Danielle Blackstun, senior, Fort Zumwalt West 

  • 0
Danielle Blackstun, Fort Zumwalt West

Danielle Blackstun, Fort Zumwalt West softball

Bound for Mizzou, Blackstun is one of the fastest players in the area, swiping 23 bases without being caught. Recorded a .768 slugging percentage. Went 4-for-5 in a 6-5 win over rival Troy on Sept. 21. Made just one error all season.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News