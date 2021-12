Signed with Missouri State. Posted a .575 on-base percentage for Class 5 state runner-up team. Had a hit in 26 games. Did not make an error all season in center field. Had a four-hit, three-RBI performance in an 8-7 win over Francis Howell in District 3 title game. Also scored winning run in a 3-2, 12-inning over Troy in a quarterfinal contest.