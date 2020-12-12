OF: Tatum Gerwitz, senior, Fort Zumwalt West

Signed with Southeast Missouri. As the Jaguars rolled to 18 wins this season and a berth in the Class 5 state quarterfinals for the first time, Gerwitz played an important role. She was second on the team in hitting at .427 and she also added a .500 slugging percentage. She also managed to provide four doubles, a triple and 12 RBI for West. Where she really shined was in leading the team with 29 stolen bases.
