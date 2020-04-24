P: Courtney Krodinger, De Soto

Graduation year: 2015
The 2014 player of the year finished her high school career in style. Krodinger led the Dragons to a 25-4 record and the Class 3 state title. Along the way, she was 19-2 with a 1.55 earned run average and 156 strikeouts. She also hit .567 with five home runs and 42 RBI that season. Krodinger, who went on to pitch at Northern Iowa, owned a 53-15 record in the circle in high school.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.