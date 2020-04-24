P: Courtney Krodinger, De Soto
0 comments

P: Courtney Krodinger, De Soto

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Courtney Krodinger • De Soto softball

Courtney Krodinger, De Soto softball

Graduation year: 2015

The 2014 player of the year finished her high school career in style. Krodinger led the Dragons to a 25-4 record and the Class 3 state title. Along the way, she was 19-2 with a 1.55 earned run average and 156 strikeouts. She also hit .567 with five home runs and 42 RBI that season. Krodinger, who went on to pitch at Northern Iowa, owned a 53-15 record in the circle in high school.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports