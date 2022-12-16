 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
P: Sami Scholtz, senior, Summit

Posted a 14-4 mark with an 0.82 ERA. Struck out 228 in 119 innings. Suburban Yellow Conference pitcher of the year.

