P: Taylor Brown, junior, Washington

Hard-throwing righthander compiled a 20-2 mark with a 1.12 ERA. She fanned 253 batters in 125 innings, an average of 14 per outing. Struck out 21 batters in a seven-inning win over Summit on Sept. 13. Whiffed 10 or more batters in 15 of 23 starts. Already has school record for most strikeouts in a career with 656. Also has school mark for career wins at 50. Led area with 61 RBI. Helped Blue Jays finish third in Class 4.