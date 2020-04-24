Player of the decade: Emily Crane, Troy

Graduation year: 2012
After a productive career at the University of Missouri, the 2011 All-Metro player of the year was drafted in the second round in the 2016 National Professional Fastpitch league by the Scrap Yard Dawgs. She was traded after a season to the Chicago Bandits, who she still plays for. Crane, a two-time All-Metro selection, posted a .563 batting average with 10 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 28 RBI to help Troy win the Class 4 state title in 2011. She is currently an assistant coach for the Maryville University softball team.
