Player of the year: Julia Crenshaw, senior, Fort Zumwalt West

University of Missouri signee helped lead the Jaguars to 18-5 season and Class 5 quarterfinal appearance, the program's first. A shortstop, Crenshaw hit .618, tied for an area-best 10 home runs had 35 RBI and a 1.349 slugging percentage. Had eight doubles, four triples, stole 14 bases, 18 walks, struck out only once. In four seasons, struck out only 12 times in nearly 400 plate appearances.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.