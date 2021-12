Drove in 39 runs for the Class 4 state champs, second most on the team. Closed campaign on a 5-for-11 tear with six RBI, including run-scoring hits in both state tournament contests. Had at least one hit in 11 of her last 12 games. Hit a two-run homer to kick-start the Blue Jays to an 8-4 win over Summit in District 2 title game.