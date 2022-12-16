UT: Abby Carr, sophomore, Lafayette 

A two-way threat, Carr went 12-5 in the circle with a 1.02 ERA. She struck out 133 in 109-plus innings. Tossed a no-hitter against Parkway West on Sept. 19. Allowed two earned runs or less in 15 of final 16 outings. Also batted .446.
Steve Overbey
