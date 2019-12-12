Schmidt led the Knights both in the circle and at the plate this season. She amassed a 16-6 record with a 2.11 earned run average and 189 strikeouts in 142 and 2/3 innings. She also was quite proficient at the plate, hitting .558 with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 36 RBI.
