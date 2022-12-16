 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UT: Addie Frank, freshman, Oakville 

  • 0
Addie Frank, Oakville

Addie Frank, Oakville softball

Had 17 doubles, second most in area, on way to a .531 batting average and a .778 slugging percentage for district finalist Tigers. Had 13 multi-hit games including a 4-for-5 effort in a win over Fox on Aug. 29. Can play all positions. Might also play on the baseball team in the spring.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News