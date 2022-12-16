UT: Addie Frank, freshman, Oakville 

Had 17 doubles, second most in area, on way to a .531 batting average and a .778 slugging percentage for district finalist Tigers. Had 13 multi-hit games including a 4-for-5 effort in a win over Fox on Aug. 29. Can play all positions. Might also play on the baseball team in the spring.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today