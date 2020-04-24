UT: Addison Purvis, Sullivan

Graduation year: 2020
The reigning player of the year and 2018 pitcher of the year, Purvis shined with the Eagles, recording a 67-19 record in the circle over four seasons. The Mississippi State signee also helped Sullivan take second place in Class 3 as a freshman and senior, and third place as a junior. While battling injury in her final season, Purvis still managed to hit .701 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 100 plate appearances.
