The durability shown by Kraus proved to be a key factor for the Hawks. Not only did she own a 12-7 record with 83 strikeouts in 94 innings pitched, she did so while being the team's primary offensive weapon as she hit .598 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 43 RBI.
Most popular
-
All-Metro field hockey player of the year: Villa Duchesne's Tkachuk steps up production for historic season
-
Notebook: Edwardsville taps Moss to help build shootout; Parkway South adjusts without Sommer
-
Notebook: Lutheran North football team loses Twitter privileges, wins state; Valle, Webb City claim 15th titles
-
Matt Schark • Francis Howell basketball
-
CBC rolls past SLUH to win first of four home games this season