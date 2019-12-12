At the plate this season, Gicante hit .371 with two doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI. Her 50 total bases were also third-most on the team. In the circle, Gicante played a significant role by earning a 9-4 record with 49 strikeouts in 74 and 2/3 innings.
Most popular
-
All-Metro field hockey player of the year: Villa Duchesne's Tkachuk steps up production for historic season
-
Notebook: Edwardsville taps Moss to help build shootout; Parkway South adjusts without Sommer
-
Notebook: Lutheran North football team loses Twitter privileges, wins state; Valle, Webb City claim 15th titles
-
Matt Schark • Francis Howell basketball
-
CBC rolls past SLUH to win first of four home games this season