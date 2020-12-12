 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UT: Jaedin Blankenship, sophomore, Sullivan
0 comments

UT: Jaedin Blankenship, sophomore, Sullivan

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

As the Eagles soared to a 21-9 finish and the Class 3 state championship, which is the program’s first, Blankenship played an integral role. In splitting time between the pitcher’s circle and first base, Blankenship owned an 11-5 record with 89 strikeouts and a 2.47 earned run average in 82 1/3 innings. She also didn’t commit an error in the field while hitting .356 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 26 RBI.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports